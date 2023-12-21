Icon
Comcast-linked Xfinity hack exposed data of 36 mn people; Know how to create strong passwords, stay safe

Comcast-linked Xfinity hack exposed data of 36 mn people; Know how to create strong passwords, stay safe

In a recent hack, Comcast's Xfinity had over 35.8 million people affected by a breach. Customer data, such as names, passwords, and social security numbers, was accessed during the breach. Know the top 5 tips on how to create strong passwords and stay safe.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 17:13 IST
Stay safe from viruses, hackers NOW! Just follow these 5 safety tips
Create strong passwords
1/5 Keep your device updated- You should always keep your device updated with the latest software updates. Every time you get a notification regarding the updates from your device manufacturer or operating system provider, make sure you download it. The updates especially related to your internet browser should also be taken care of. You should also keep updating important apps regularly as the updates can bring new features to protect your privacy. (Pixabay)
Create strong passwords
2/5 Install antivirus software- Having antivirus software installed in your device is a must. It not only protects you from harmful viruses, spyware, but also alerts you about and other threats. It can be known that hackers, viruses can access your device via advertisements, wrong click, among others. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Strong password- Passwords can protect your device from unauthorized accesses. You should avoid keeping easy to guess passwords to lock your device like your name, date of birth, mobile number, among others. In order to make your password strong, you should use special characters, numbers, both upper and lower case alphabets. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Don't share card details on random shopping websites- There are several apps that let you shop online. However, you need to check the authenticity of the websites and apps before entering your credit card number or providing any other personal information there. You can read the privacy policy and other details carefully before placing an order. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Don't click on suspicious links- You should always avoid clicking on random links, like the one you see while browsing the internet, apps, among others. Hackers and fraudsters also send fake emails or messages asking you to click on certain links. But you are advised not to fall for such phishing attacks and crosscheck the official website before taking any action. (Pixabay)
Create strong passwords
After the Xfinity hack, customers have been urged to reset their passwords. Check the top 5 tips on how to create strong passwords. (Pixabay)

In October, Comcast Cable Communications, the American internet service provider that operates as Xfinity, got hit by a massive hack. Software used by Xfinity proved to be the door through which malicious activity was carried out. Although the vulnerability was fixed by Citrix in the same month, it has now been revealed that the internal data of the company, which included customer records including names, passwords, as well as a part of their social security numbers, was accessed during the intrusion.

Xfinity hack: Details

In a filing at the attorney general's office in Maine, Comcast said that over 35.8 million people have been affected by the external system breach which occurred between October 16 and October 19. However, it wasn't until November 16 that the company discovered that additional data might have been acquired by the threat actors.

Xfinity has also issued a notice to its customers. It states, “ After additional review of the affected systems and data, Xfinity concluded on December 6, 2023, that the customer information in scope included usernames and hashed passwords; for some customers, other information may also have been included, such as names, contact information, last four digits of social security numbers, dates of birth and/or secret questions and answers. However, the data analysis is continuing.”

The internet service provider has also issued on the next steps that customers should take to keep their data secure. Customers are now required to reset their passwords.  Additionally, Xfinity says that customers should enable two-factor or multi-factor authentication to secure their Xfinity account.

In light of this latest cybersecurity breach, check out 5 tips to create strong passwords and stay safe.

1. Do not reuse passwords

ALWAYS keep a different password for different platforms. Although setting up a common password makes it easy to remember, it can also lead to all your accounts being exposed with the leak of just 1 password. With just one hack, cybercriminals can get access to thousands of passwords and use them to try and access multiple accounts.

2. Use random combinations

Passwords that contain a mix of characters, numbers, and symbols are more difficult to guess and are therefore less likely to be hacked. Hence, it is advised to use a random combination that is only remembered by you to keep your password more secure.

3. Use 2FA/MFA authentication

Adding a double layer of security to your accounts wherever you can is imperative. Most platforms offer additional security layer options like OTPs via email and phone number, etc. Use them, you can never be too safe.

4. Do not share/write down passwords

Do not write down your passwords on paper. Also, do not send them on social media like WhatsApp, Facebook etc. either. If you cannot remember, and you must write them, then do so in an inconspicuous notebook and keep it in a very safe place.

5. Keep long passwords

Short passwords are easier to guess, and cybercriminals can have a field day if they get access to your accounts. Thus, you should aim for a password that is at least 8-12 characters long as it takes longer to figure out.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 16:39 IST

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 16:39 IST
