Comcast-linked Xfinity hack exposed data of 36 mn people; Know how to create strong passwords, stay safe

In October, Comcast Cable Communications, the American internet service provider that operates as Xfinity, got hit by a massive hack. Software used by Xfinity proved to be the door through which malicious activity was carried out. Although the vulnerability was fixed by Citrix in the same month, it has now been revealed that the internal data of the company, which included customer records including names, passwords, as well as a part of their social security numbers, was accessed during the intrusion.

Xfinity hack: Details

In a filing at the attorney general's office in Maine, Comcast said that over 35.8 million people have been affected by the external system breach which occurred between October 16 and October 19. However, it wasn't until November 16 that the company discovered that additional data might have been acquired by the threat actors.

Xfinity has also issued a notice to its customers. It states, “ After additional review of the affected systems and data, Xfinity concluded on December 6, 2023, that the customer information in scope included usernames and hashed passwords; for some customers, other information may also have been included, such as names, contact information, last four digits of social security numbers, dates of birth and/or secret questions and answers. However, the data analysis is continuing.”

The internet service provider has also issued on the next steps that customers should take to keep their data secure. Customers are now required to reset their passwords. Additionally, Xfinity says that customers should enable two-factor or multi-factor authentication to secure their Xfinity account.

In light of this latest cybersecurity breach, check out 5 tips to create strong passwords and stay safe.

1. Do not reuse passwords

ALWAYS keep a different password for different platforms. Although setting up a common password makes it easy to remember, it can also lead to all your accounts being exposed with the leak of just 1 password. With just one hack, cybercriminals can get access to thousands of passwords and use them to try and access multiple accounts.

2. Use random combinations

Passwords that contain a mix of characters, numbers, and symbols are more difficult to guess and are therefore less likely to be hacked. Hence, it is advised to use a random combination that is only remembered by you to keep your password more secure.

3. Use 2FA/MFA authentication

Adding a double layer of security to your accounts wherever you can is imperative. Most platforms offer additional security layer options like OTPs via email and phone number, etc. Use them, you can never be too safe.

4. Do not share/write down passwords

Do not write down your passwords on paper. Also, do not send them on social media like WhatsApp, Facebook etc. either. If you cannot remember, and you must write them, then do so in an inconspicuous notebook and keep it in a very safe place.

5. Keep long passwords

Short passwords are easier to guess, and cybercriminals can have a field day if they get access to your accounts. Thus, you should aim for a password that is at least 8-12 characters long as it takes longer to figure out.