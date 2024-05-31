 PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details

Sony's May 2024 PlayStation State of Play unveiled major updates and new game releases, including titles like Astro Bot, Concord, and God of War Ragnarök. Here are the key highlights.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 31 2024, 16:28 IST
Icon
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
PlayStation State of Play May 2024
1/5 PS5 - The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) is one of the best gaming consoles you can buy today. Under the hood, PS5 features a 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU, paired with 16GB GDDR6 memory and 825GB NVMe SSD storage. On paper, the PS5 supports multiple resolutions - 1080p, 4K UHD, and 8K UHD, the latter of which is yet to be adopted widely, along with ray-tracing support. (Unsplash)
PlayStation State of Play May 2024
2/5 Xbox Series X - The Xbox Series X is the direct competitor of Sony's PS5. It gets a 3.8GHz custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and custom RDNA 2 GPU under the hood, which is paired with 16GB DDR6 RAM. There's also 1TB SSD onboard storage, which can be further expanded. The Xbox Series X supports up to 8K 60 UHD resolution, while also natively running 4K 120fps. (Unsplash)
PlayStation State of Play May 2024
3/5 Xbox Series S - The Microsoft Xbox Series S stands out as a digital-only gaming console, sharing the same processor as its more robust counterpart, the Xbox Series X. However, it strategically trims down on memory, storage, and GPU capabilities, removing the disc drive to provide a next-generation console experience at a significantly reduced cost. This approach caters specifically to gamers aiming for lower Full HD or 2K resolutions. (Microsoft )
image caption
4/5 Nintendo Switch - While it is incomparable to the Xbox Series X and PS5 in terms of power, the Nintendo Switch has outsold both consoles by a large margin. It is powered by an NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor and comes with 64 GB of onboard storage which can be expanded using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB. The Switch can output up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode and up to 720p via the built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Asus ROG Ally - The Asus ROG Ally emerges as the ultimate handheld gaming system designed explicitly for PC gamers. Powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors, this device stands ready to tackle any game thrown its way. Sporting a 7-inch 1080p Full HD display with FreeSync Premium, the ROG Ally ensures a crystal-clear and smooth gaming experience. Notably, its distinctive advantage lies in its ability to run most Windows-compatible games and its compatibility with Xbox Game Pass titles, offering users a comprehensive gaming ecosystem. (Unsplash)
PlayStation State of Play May 2024
icon View all Images
PlayStation's May 2024 State of Play reveals new games, updates, and release dates for upcoming titles. (PlayStation)

The May 2024 PlayStation State of Play presentation covered significant updates and new game announcements. Over the course of the 40-minute event, Sony showcased 14 games, including titles from PlayStation Studios set for release later this year. Here are the major announcements:

1. Astro Bot

Astro Bot returns with a space-themed adventure across six galaxies and more than 80 levels. The game will be available on September 6, with pre-orders starting June 7.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Concord

The first look at Concord was revealed, showcasing gameplay, the universe, and characters. This 5v5 first-person multiplayer shooter will have a beta later this year, with a full release on PS5 and PC on August 23, 2024.

3. God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök will be available on PC starting September 19, 2024. Pre-purchase includes in-game rewards and access to the God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla DLC.

4. Until Dawn

A rebuilt and enhanced version of Until Dawn will be released for PS5 and PC. The game follows eight friends whose mountain retreat turns into a nightmare.

5. Skydance's Behemoth

Skydance Games announced Behemoth, a first-person action-adventure VR title for PS VR2. It combines hand-to-hand combat, puzzle-solving, and boss battles, launching this Fall.

6. Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 will come to PlayStation 5 with couch co-op support. Early Access begins later this year.

Also read: GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

7. Monster Hunter Wilds

A new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds detailed the game's world, monsters, and characters. The game is set for a PS5 release in 2025.

8. Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 will launch on PS5 on October 8. Developers shared more gameplay and narrative details on the PS Blog.

9. Alien: Rogue Incursion

Survios revealed gameplay for Alien: Rogue Incursion, an action-horror VR game coming to PS VR2 in Holiday 2024.

Also read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch

10. Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals announced a Closed Beta Test on PS5 in July 2024.

11. Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Omega Force revealed Dynasty Warriors: Origins, set in the Three Kingdoms era with large-scale battles, coming to PS5 in 2025.

12. Ballad of Antara

TipsWorks Studio announced Ballad of Antara, a free-to-play fantasy action-RPG for PlayStation 5, releasing in 2025.

13. Infinity Nikki

Infinity Nikki, an open-world dress-up adventure game, will come to PS5 with a beta test later this year.

Also read: Google finally clarifies AI Overviews misleading response, explains errors and new updates- Details

14. Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet is an open-world action-adventure RPG set in ancient China, featuring martial arts elements, coming to PS5.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 May, 16:28 IST
Tags:
Trending:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement
GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch
GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field

GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets