PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
Sony's May 2024 PlayStation State of Play unveiled major updates and new game releases, including titles like Astro Bot, Concord, and God of War Ragnarök. Here are the key highlights.
The May 2024 PlayStation State of Play presentation covered significant updates and new game announcements. Over the course of the 40-minute event, Sony showcased 14 games, including titles from PlayStation Studios set for release later this year. Here are the major announcements:
1. Astro Bot
Astro Bot returns with a space-themed adventure across six galaxies and more than 80 levels. The game will be available on September 6, with pre-orders starting June 7.
2. Concord
The first look at Concord was revealed, showcasing gameplay, the universe, and characters. This 5v5 first-person multiplayer shooter will have a beta later this year, with a full release on PS5 and PC on August 23, 2024.
3. God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök will be available on PC starting September 19, 2024. Pre-purchase includes in-game rewards and access to the God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla DLC.
4. Until Dawn
A rebuilt and enhanced version of Until Dawn will be released for PS5 and PC. The game follows eight friends whose mountain retreat turns into a nightmare.
5. Skydance's Behemoth
Skydance Games announced Behemoth, a first-person action-adventure VR title for PS VR2. It combines hand-to-hand combat, puzzle-solving, and boss battles, launching this Fall.
6. Path of Exile 2
Path of Exile 2 will come to PlayStation 5 with couch co-op support. Early Access begins later this year.
7. Monster Hunter Wilds
A new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds detailed the game's world, monsters, and characters. The game is set for a PS5 release in 2025.
8. Silent Hill 2
Silent Hill 2 will launch on PS5 on October 8. Developers shared more gameplay and narrative details on the PS Blog.
9. Alien: Rogue Incursion
Survios revealed gameplay for Alien: Rogue Incursion, an action-horror VR game coming to PS VR2 in Holiday 2024.
10. Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals announced a Closed Beta Test on PS5 in July 2024.
11. Dynasty Warriors: Origins
Omega Force revealed Dynasty Warriors: Origins, set in the Three Kingdoms era with large-scale battles, coming to PS5 in 2025.
12. Ballad of Antara
TipsWorks Studio announced Ballad of Antara, a free-to-play fantasy action-RPG for PlayStation 5, releasing in 2025.
13. Infinity Nikki
Infinity Nikki, an open-world dress-up adventure game, will come to PS5 with a beta test later this year.
14. Where Winds Meet
Where Winds Meet is an open-world action-adventure RPG set in ancient China, featuring martial arts elements, coming to PS5.
