PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details

The May 2024 PlayStation State of Play presentation covered significant updates and new game announcements. Over the course of the 40-minute event, Sony showcased 14 games, including titles from PlayStation Studios set for release later this year. Here are the major announcements:

1. Astro Bot

Astro Bot returns with a space-themed adventure across six galaxies and more than 80 levels. The game will be available on September 6, with pre-orders starting June 7.

2. Concord

The first look at Concord was revealed, showcasing gameplay, the universe, and characters. This 5v5 first-person multiplayer shooter will have a beta later this year, with a full release on PS5 and PC on August 23, 2024.

3. God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök will be available on PC starting September 19, 2024. Pre-purchase includes in-game rewards and access to the God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla DLC.

4. Until Dawn

A rebuilt and enhanced version of Until Dawn will be released for PS5 and PC. The game follows eight friends whose mountain retreat turns into a nightmare.

5. Skydance's Behemoth

Skydance Games announced Behemoth, a first-person action-adventure VR title for PS VR2. It combines hand-to-hand combat, puzzle-solving, and boss battles, launching this Fall.

6. Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 will come to PlayStation 5 with couch co-op support. Early Access begins later this year.

7. Monster Hunter Wilds

A new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds detailed the game's world, monsters, and characters. The game is set for a PS5 release in 2025.

8. Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 will launch on PS5 on October 8. Developers shared more gameplay and narrative details on the PS Blog.

9. Alien: Rogue Incursion

Survios revealed gameplay for Alien: Rogue Incursion, an action-horror VR game coming to PS VR2 in Holiday 2024.

10. Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals announced a Closed Beta Test on PS5 in July 2024.

11. Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Omega Force revealed Dynasty Warriors: Origins, set in the Three Kingdoms era with large-scale battles, coming to PS5 in 2025.

12. Ballad of Antara

TipsWorks Studio announced Ballad of Antara, a free-to-play fantasy action-RPG for PlayStation 5, releasing in 2025.

13. Infinity Nikki

Infinity Nikki, an open-world dress-up adventure game, will come to PS5 with a beta test later this year.

14. Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet is an open-world action-adventure RPG set in ancient China, featuring martial arts elements, coming to PS5.