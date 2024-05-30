Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch

In a significant shift for the Call of Duty franchise, this year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release. This means Xbox players with a Game Pass subscription can access the game without paying the full retail price, a departure from previous releases. Last year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 debuted at $70 for Xbox gamers. Now, with Game Pass, this cost is waived for console players. An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $10 a month.

Game Pass Details and Access

An Activision spokesperson confirmed that when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches, it will be playable on both Xbox and PC for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass for console members. PC players can access the game through a PC Game Pass subscription or Game Pass Ultimate, which provides access to libraries of games on both PC and Xbox consoles.

Announcement and Leak

The move, predicted by a Wall Street Journal report, was officially announced by Activision and its parent company Microsoft on Tuesday morning. However, the news leaked prematurely through a push notification to Game Pass subscribers using the service's mobile app. Tom Warren from The Verge reported on X that a notification reading, "Just Announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year!" was sent out overnight, linking to an unpublished blog post.

Upcoming Details and Release Schedule

No release date, information on different editions of the game, or its pricing has been shared yet. Activision describes the new game as a "dark new chapter" in the franchise. An online reveal event is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on June 9 as part of an Xbox Games Showcase, followed by a Black Ops 6 Direct broadcast. Call of Duty releases typically occur in October or November.

The main story in the previous Black Ops game was set in the early 1980s and was a direct sequel to the first Call of Duty: Black Ops game. Like other entries in the series, it featured multiplayer modes including Zombies and the free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone.

