GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field

Rockstar Games rolls out a quiet update to GTA Online, targeting two notorious God Mode glitches. This move aims to restore fairness in gameplay without disrupting the flow for players.

Updated on: May 29 2024, 11:40 IST
Rockstar Games takes action against unfair gaming in GTA Online by fixing two significant God Mode issues. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has rolled out a discreet update to GTA Online, targeting two notorious God Mode exploits. Released today, this fix aims to restore fairness in gameplay without disrupting the regular flow of the game. These background tweaks often follow the weekly updates as part of the ongoing effort to maintain balance in the multiplayer landscape.

God Mode glitches have long plagued GTA Online, providing an unfair advantage to players who exploit them. These disruptive manoeuvres upset the delicate equilibrium of the game, necessitating swift intervention from developers to preserve its integrity.

According to insights shared by renowned Rockstar Games insider Tez2 (@TezFunz2), the latest update zeroes in on two troublesome glitches:

  • Auto Shop God Mode Glitch
  • Agency God Mode Glitch

Predominant Exploits and Platforms

These exploits, favoured by PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users, tilt the playing field in their favour, disrupting the competitive spirit of the game. While some resort to glitches to alleviate the grind, others employ them for PvP dominance.

PC players often turn to mod menus for an edge, sidestepping Rockstar's patching efforts. The specifics of these glitches remain elusive, evolving with each update. Yet, Rockstar's vigilance persists, aiming to close any exploit that undermines the game's integrity.

Community Reactions and GTA 6 Speculation

Such background updates are common for addressing bugs and glitches in GTA Online. Reactions to the latest update vary, with some applauding the move while others express disappointment, likely as they were utilising the glitch themselves. Nevertheless, using glitches to activate God Mode can result in bans, emphasising the importance of avoiding such exploits in GTA Online.

In other news, the release of GTA 6 isn't as imminent as previously thought. While initial expectations hinted at a spring launch, Rockstar Games recently confirmed a fall 2025 release window. Speculation surrounding GTA 6, including potential pre-order dates and gameplay reveals, remains active. Details about a PC release and online components also remain unconfirmed. However, the prospect of a fresh start with a potential successor to GTA Online has garnered interest among existing players.

First Published Date: 29 May, 11:39 IST
