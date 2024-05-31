GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement

The gaming world is abuzz with speculation about the release of the highly anticipated second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). Despite no official word from Rockstar Games, rumours are swirling thanks to a post by an X user named Pyo5 (X/@mrpyo1), who suggested the trailer might debut during Sony's upcoming State of Play event. The event, confirmed by PlayStation developers, will showcase 14 titles.

Speculation Grows Amid Community Anticipation

Pyo5, known for their reliable game-related updates, has fueled excitement within the gaming community. Gamers are now eagerly watching to see if Rockstar Games will unveil new footage of GTA 6 at Sony's showcase.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

On May 30, 2024, Pyo5 posted a list of games expected to be featured in the State of Play event, including the much-anticipated GTA 6 trailer. The game's release is slated for fall 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, adding to the anticipation.

Anticipation Peaks as Event Dates Approach

Previously, fans expected Rockstar Games to drop the second trailer in April or May 2024, aligning with Take-Two Interactive's earnings call. Although no announcements were made then, Take-Two did narrow the release window to fall 2025 from the broader calendar year.

Also read: GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

The gaming community is now setting its sights on the State of Play event, scheduled for:

May 30, 2024, at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET

May 31, 2024, at 12 am CEST / 7 am JST

This event promises various game announcements and trailers, with Pyo5 speculating that GTA 6 could be among them. In a follow-up tweet, Pyo5 reiterated the possibility of the trailer's reveal at the event, though some fans remain sceptical about Rockstar Games' plans.

Also read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch

Given the uncertainty, fans are advised to temper their expectations until Rockstar Games makes an official announcement. However, the excitement and anticipation surrounding the potential reveal at Sony's State of Play event are palpable, keeping the gaming community on the edge of their seats.