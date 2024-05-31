 GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement | Gaming News
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement

Excitement mounts as rumours suggest the long-awaited GTA 6 trailer might debut at Sony's State of Play event. Gamers eagerly anticipate Rockstar Games' potential announcement.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 31 2024, 11:55 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event
Excitement mounts as gamers anticipate a potential GTA 6 trailer 2 reveal at Sony's State of Play event. (PlayStation)

The gaming world is abuzz with speculation about the release of the highly anticipated second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). Despite no official word from Rockstar Games, rumours are swirling thanks to a post by an X user named Pyo5 (X/@mrpyo1), who suggested the trailer might debut during Sony's upcoming State of Play event. The event, confirmed by PlayStation developers, will showcase 14 titles.

Speculation Grows Amid Community Anticipation

Pyo5, known for their reliable game-related updates, has fueled excitement within the gaming community. Gamers are now eagerly watching to see if Rockstar Games will unveil new footage of GTA 6 at Sony's showcase.

On May 30, 2024, Pyo5 posted a list of games expected to be featured in the State of Play event, including the much-anticipated GTA 6 trailer. The game's release is slated for fall 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, adding to the anticipation.

Anticipation Peaks as Event Dates Approach

Previously, fans expected Rockstar Games to drop the second trailer in April or May 2024, aligning with Take-Two Interactive's earnings call. Although no announcements were made then, Take-Two did narrow the release window to fall 2025 from the broader calendar year.

Also read: GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

The gaming community is now setting its sights on the State of Play event, scheduled for:

  • May 30, 2024, at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET
  • May 31, 2024, at 12 am CEST / 7 am JST

This event promises various game announcements and trailers, with Pyo5 speculating that GTA 6 could be among them. In a follow-up tweet, Pyo5 reiterated the possibility of the trailer's reveal at the event, though some fans remain sceptical about Rockstar Games' plans.

Also read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch

Given the uncertainty, fans are advised to temper their expectations until Rockstar Games makes an official announcement. However, the excitement and anticipation surrounding the potential reveal at Sony's State of Play event are palpable, keeping the gaming community on the edge of their seats.

First Published Date: 31 May, 11:55 IST
