OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming

OnePlus is rumored to be on the verge of unveiling its latest addition to the Nord series, the OnePlus Nord 4. Speculations suggest that this upcoming device may be a rebranded version of the recently launched OnePlus Ace 3V in China. Despite no official confirmation from OnePlus, various leaks and sightings on benchmarking sites have offered insights into the potential features of the OnePlus Nord 4.

OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications:

Geekbench Certification:

Recently, a OnePlus handset with the model number CPH2621 appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site, believed to be associated with theOnePlus Nord 4. The listing indicates impressive performance metrics, with the device scoring 4,934 points in multi-core testing and 1,875 points in single-core testing. Additionally, it suggests that the device could boast 12GB of RAM and run on the Android 14 operating system.

Processor Details:

The Geekbench listing also reveals that an octa-core chipset will power the OnePlus Nord 4. The chipset specifications include a prime CPU core clocked at 2.80GHz, four cores operating at 2.61GHz, and three cores running at 1.90GHz. These specifications align closely with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, which is also found in the OnePlus Ace 3V.

Battery and Charging:

Further insights into the OnePlus Nord 4's potential capabilities come from sightings on the Eurofins certification site and Camera FV 5 database. Reports suggest that the device could feature a robust 5,430mAh battery, possibly translating to a typical value of 5,500mAh. Moreover, it is speculated to support 80W wired fast charging, offering swift replenishment of battery life.

Camera Specifications:

According to information obtained from the Camera FV 5 database, the OnePlus Nord 4 is anticipated to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), an f/1.9 aperture, and a 26.4mm focal length. Additionally, it may include a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, catering to users' imaging needs.

While OnePlus has yet to officially confirm the existence of the OnePlus Nord 4, leaks and certifications hint at an impressive array of features, including powerful performance, enhanced battery life, and advanced camera capabilities. Smartphone enthusiasts eagerly await further details and an official announcement from OnePlus regarding this highly anticipated device.

