Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be unveiled in July 2024, know what’s coming with the new generation of foldable smartphones.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 23 2024, 12:26 IST
Icon
Check out the expected specs and features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. (Unsplash)

Samsung is working on the new generation of Flip and Fold smartphone which is expected to debut on July 10 in Paris. Over the past few months, several leaks and rumours about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have been circulating, giving us a glimpse of what may be announced. This year, Samsung is expected to bring several designs and specifications upgrades that may change the entire look and feel of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. If you are planning to buy the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, then check out what is expected in terms of design, features, specifications, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs and features

Design and Display: This year, Samsung may follow the steps of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to bring flat edges with a titanium frame along with a thinner design than the Galaxy Fold 5. The smartphone may support a wider aspect ratio which expands the cover display. It may come with a 5.6mm thickness and a 12.1mm folded thickness. However, we may not get any ground-breaking changes this year as well. In terms of display, reports claim that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may feature a foldable OLED display panel with a 6.4-inch outer display.

Cameras: Yet again, Samsung is not planning to bring any changes to the camera department. Therefore, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may retain the same sensors and specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is also possible that Samsung has planned something new for the cameras.

Performance: It was recently revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which also powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The upcoming Fold is expected to retain the same 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. Additionally, we may also see some Galaxy AI feature which also features in the Galaxy S24 series such as call translation, summarization, photo editor, and more.

Colour options and Battery:According to the rumours the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely come in five colour options: Navy, Silver Shadow, Light Pink, Crafted Black, and White. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 may get a size update with a 4600mAh battery from the 4400mAh battery. However, it may come with the same 25W charging support.

Price: Last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was launched at a starting price of $1,799.99 which is approximately Rs. 148000 in India. Therefore, the price for Galaxy Z Fold 6 may come around a similar range.

First Published Date: 23 May, 12:26 IST
