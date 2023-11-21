Icon
Leo OTT release: Know when and where to watch Vijay’s film online

The OTT release date for Vijay starring movie Leo is finally here. Know when, and where to watch the film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2023, 11:09 IST
Icon
Leo
Leo is finally ready to make its OTT debut. Check details. (Netflix/YouTube)
Leo
Leo is finally ready to make its OTT debut. Check details. (Netflix/YouTube)

Vijay was recently seen in the film Varisu alongside Rashmika Mandana which became a sensation in the Tamil film industry with a box office earning of Rs. 300 crores globally. Now the Tamil star is back with another action-packed film Leo which first made its screen debut in October. Now, the film is finally set to release on the OTT platform and the buzz around the film is high. Now, OTT viewers can enjoy the Tamil film from the comfort of their homes. Check the release date for Leo and where to watch the film online.

Leo OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

Leo is an action drama film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Seven Screen Studio. The film also marks the reunion of Vijay and Trisha who have worked for various titles in the past. The Leo film is based on a graphic novel called The History of Violence. The film revolves around an animal rescuer and a café owner named Parthiban. You will see Vijay in the dual role which will keep you entertained throughout the film. The chilling action and story line is interesting and worth watching.

Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Sandy Master, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan and more in supporting roles. If you also want to watch the action film, then you can watch it online as the OTT release of the film is here.

Leo OTT release: When, where to watch online

After a successful theatre debut, Leo will be streaming online on Netflix from November 24 in India and November 28 globally on Netflix. After huge anticipation, Netflix finally shared a post on their Instagram page revealing the release date. The post said, “The wait is finally over!! We have some Bloody Sweet news for you. Naa Ready! Are you? #Leo is coming to Netflix on 24th Nov in India and 28th Nov Globally in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi.”

Note that to stream the film online on Netflix, you will require a monthly subscription or you can also opt for a mobile subscription at just Rs.199.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 11:08 IST
