iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple's next big surprise in 2025

Should you wait for iPhone 17? Set for 2025 release, the iPhone 17 is expected to include exciting upgrades like under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7 chip, and enhanced cameras. Here's what's in store for Apple products fans.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: May 10 2024, 12:25 IST
Exciting upgrades await in next year's iPhone 17 series, from sleek Face ID to enhanced camera tech. (Representative image) (AFP)

Future iPhones are always on Apple's agenda, with plans extending years ahead. Rumours about upcoming features often surface long before their official release. The iPhone 17 lineup, slated for a potential September 2025 debut, is no exception. For those pondering a pass on the forthcoming iPhone 16 or simply intrigued by what lies beyond, here are 5 anticipated features (via MacRumors) rumoured to grace the iPhone 17 series, slated for a September 2025 debut.

1. Under-Display Face ID

The iPhone 17 Pro is poised to pioneer under-panel Face ID technology. With this innovation, the front-facing camera could be concealed beneath the display, marking a significant step towards achieving a seamless, all-screen design. Say goodbye to conspicuous notches and hello to a sleeker aesthetic.

2. Apple-Designed Wi-Fi 7 Chip

Apple's flagship models in 2025 are expected to boast an in-house Wi-Fi 7 chip. This advancement means faster data transmission across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, ensuring blazing Wi-Fi speeds, minimal latency, and rock-solid connections. Plus, this move reduces reliance on external suppliers, like Broadcom, streamlining Apple's production process.

3. Enhanced 48MP Telephoto Lens

Anticipate a powerhouse 48MP Telephoto lens on the largest premium iPhone 17 variant, possibly optimised for Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset. This leap in camera technology promises unparalleled detail capture, setting a new standard for smartphone photography. With the iPhone 17 Pro Max leading the charge, users can expect breathtaking shots with every click.

4. Fortified Scratch-Resistant Display

Rumour has it that the iPhone 17 is anticipated to flaunt an anti-reflective display with enhanced scratch resistance, surpassing even the robust Ceramic Shield of the iPhone 15 lineup. An innovative "super-hard anti-reflective layer" could grace the outer glass, potentially rivalling Samsung's Gorilla Glass Armor. This will mark Apple's commitment to durability without compromising on aesthetics.

5. Streamlined Dynamic Island

The top-tier 2025 iPhone lineups likely to sport a narrower Dynamic Island, thanks to a smaller "metalens" powering the Face ID system. This bold move signals Apple's dedication to refining its flagship design, potentially revolutionising user experience. If the speculation holds true, it would signify the first major overhaul of the Dynamic Island since its inception in the iPhone 14 Pro.

First Published Date: 10 May, 12:25 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets