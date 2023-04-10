Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 10 April: Bolster your gameplay with free rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 10 April: Bolster your gameplay with free rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 10 April: Weapons, emotes, skins and much more are on offer today. Grab them this way.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 10 2023, 06:38 IST
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 22, 2022: Fetch free rewards today. Steps explained here. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 22, 2022: Fetch free rewards today. Steps explained here. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 10 April: Waiting for today's fresh set of redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX? The game developers have released a fresh set of redeem codes bringing in exciting rewards like weapon loot crate, emotes and much more. Players can get them here and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, Character upgrades, etc. all for free. That's not all, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also get their hands on special easter-themed items and get up to 90% off on certain in-game items for a limited time!

April 16 is the last day to do so as the Garena Free Fire North America Tweeted, “Free Fire Mystery Shop is now live with exciting Easter-themed items! Grab your favorites at up to 90% off and celebrate the season together.”

Advantages of redeeming codes

While weapons, characters, skins and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer.

So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 10 April 2023

1. FET5RYTK8O90ULO

2. FGYUK8O90LJRHD

3. FGRGTBCS01GBHY

4. FGUK0POUYE4TGB

5. FCXAQ234RTGTYHY

6. F7JUHGT5Y6U7IKJ

7. FHGFYTU79OIHJG

8. FGTY6UILKHMNBV

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK. 
Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4:

And it's done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 06:37 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets