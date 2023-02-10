    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 10: These freebies won't last forever

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 10: These freebies won't last forever

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 10: Weapons, character skins, and more free items are on offer! Here’s how to grab them.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 10 2023, 10:10 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 10: Weapons, skins and more on offer. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 10: Take advantage of special in-game items in Garena Free Fire MAX to boost your gameplay without spending real money! Developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have released a fresh set of redeem codes for exciting rewards like weapon loot crate, emotes and more. Players can redeem them and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, Character upgrades, and more, all for free. There are several such rewards schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game. While weapons, characters, skins and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free.

    A new wheel has been announced by the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter handle. It revealed, “Have you tried your luck in our e-Love Discounted Wheel where you can win the Sweetie Villain Bundle and much more”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 10

    These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. These codes contain various in-game items ranging from skins, weapons, loot crates, gloo walls, diamond vouchers, costumes, premium bundles and more. Each code contains a mystery reward that you only find out after you have redeemed it.

    There are some conditions that follows as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more number of codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    HHNAT6VKQ9R7

    2FG94YCW9VMV

    TDK4JWN6RD6

    VNY3MQWNKEGU

    FFIC33NTEUKA

    ZZATXB24QES8

    U8S47JGJH5MG

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    V44ZZ5YY7CBS

    4TPQRDQJHVP4

    HFNSJ6W74Z48

    WD2ATK3ZEA55

    E2F86ZREMK49

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for February 10

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 10 Feb, 10:08 IST
