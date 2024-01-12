Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 12: Get a cosmetic makeover with freebies!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 12: Did you play the Garena Free Fire MAX Advanced Server yet? If not, then this could be your last chance! In anticipation of the OB43 update, the developers of the game introduced the OB43 Advanced Server on January 12, giving a select few a chance to try out all the new features before anyone else. As expected, this update brings several changes to the gameplay, characters, rewards, maps, mechanics, and more. However, it will soon disappear, so if you have not played it, then do so now! Check out what it brings.

What is an Advanced Server in Garena Free Fire MAX?

The Advanced Server in Garena Free Fire MAX allows a limited number of players to try out the new features in the game, as well as report the bugs, glitches, and performance issues so that they can be ironed out before the public release of the update. Players can download the OB43 Advanced Server of Garena Free Fire MAX by registering and downloading it.

Throughout the testing phase, players can enter the unreleased content area by utilizing a unique activation code. The OB43 Advanced Server is now live and it brings several changes to enhance the gameplay. As part of the Advanced Server, the developers of the game have made changes to the Nexterra map. Moreover, changes have been made to the BR lobby and the Zombie Mode.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 12

FFCMCPSJ99S

EYH2W3XK8UPG

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 12: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

