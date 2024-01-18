Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: Nab Poker MP40 skins in the game!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: Luck Royale events have been extremely popular in Garena Free Fire MAX recently, so much so that the game's developers have been rolling out one after another. Now, one more event has arrived in Garena Free Fire MAX, and it offers Poker MP40 skins as top rewards! This event comes following the success of Free Fire Emote Royale that offered emotes such as Heartbroken, Bony Fumes, Mind it!, and The Collapse. So, if you wish to obtain amazing weapon skins in the game, then check out the details of the Free Fire MP40 Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX below.

Free Fire MP40 Ring event: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 20 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Free Fire MP40 Ring event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include MP40 Flashing Spade skin, MP40 Royale Flush skin, MP40 Eternal Diamond skin, MP40 Dreamy Club, and MP40 Blazing Heart skin. Moreover, players can also get obtain other regards such as Purple Aura Tokens, Weapon Loot Crate, Bounty Token, Magic Cube Fragment, Supply Crate, Armor Crate, and much more!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

