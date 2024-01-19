Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19: Grab the Thrill Seeker Bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19: A plethora of events have been introduced by the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX in recent weeks including the Iron Rave Ring, Free Fire Emote Royale, Free Fire MP40 Ring, and Free Fire Dino Ring. All of these events offer Garena Free Fire MAX players an opportunity to get their hands on amazing in-game rewards. If this is something that entices you, then know that another batch of amazing rewards is coming your way! The new Moco Store has been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Moco Store details

The Moco Store is a new Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX. To start with, players must choose not just the Grand prize, but also the Bonus prize. In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. The first spin costs 9 diamonds, while the subsequent spins cost 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds.

As part of the Moco Store Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The Grand prize includes the Neon Celebration Mask, Old Man's Mask, Prime Suspect Bundle, Thrill Seeker Bundle, and AN94 Bliss Popper skin. Meanwhile, the bonus prize includes Booyah Hunter Pack, Yeti, Moco Doll Backpack, Bony Beak Scythe, Hunter's Trophy, and Detective Panda.

Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19

FF11WFNPP956

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Also read other top stories today:

AI Healthcare Risk! "As LMMs gain broader use in health care and medicine, errors, misuse and ultimately harm to individuals are inevitable," the WHO cautioned. Know some of the benefits too. Check them out now here.

No ChatGPT Bang for Bing Buck! When Microsoft announced it was baking ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, bullish analysts declared the move an “iPhone moment”. But that does not seem to have happened. Know what happened here.

Humans Trump AI! OpenAi CEO Sam Altman is saying people are smart enough to figure out what to use ChatGPT for and what not. "People have found ways to make ChatGPT super useful to them and understand what not to use it for, for the most part," says Sam Altman. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!