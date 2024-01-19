Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19: Grab the Thrill Seeker Bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19: Grab the Thrill Seeker Bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19: Take advantage of the Moco store and get your hands on amazing rewards! Also check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 19 2024, 09:30 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
icon View all Images
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 19. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19: A plethora of events have been introduced by the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX in recent weeks including the Iron Rave Ring, Free Fire Emote Royale, Free Fire MP40 Ring, and Free Fire Dino Ring. All of these events offer Garena Free Fire MAX players an opportunity to get their hands on amazing in-game rewards. If this is something that entices you, then know that another batch of amazing rewards is coming your way! The new Moco Store has been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Moco Store details

The Moco Store is a new Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX. To start with, players must choose not just the Grand prize, but also the Bonus prize. In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. The first spin costs 9 diamonds, while the subsequent spins cost 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds. 

As part of the Moco Store Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The Grand prize includes the Neon Celebration Mask, Old Man's Mask, Prime Suspect Bundle, Thrill Seeker Bundle, and AN94 Bliss Popper skin. Meanwhile, the bonus prize includes Booyah Hunter Pack, Yeti, Moco Doll Backpack, Bony Beak Scythe, Hunter's Trophy, and Detective Panda.

Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19

FF11WFNPP956

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Also read other top stories today:

AI Healthcare Risk! "As LMMs gain broader use in health care and medicine, errors, misuse and ultimately harm to individuals are inevitable," the WHO cautioned. Know some of the benefits too. Check them out now here.

No ChatGPT Bang for Bing Buck! When Microsoft announced it was baking ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, bullish analysts declared the move an “iPhone moment”. But that does not seem to have happened. Know what happened here.

Humans Trump AI! OpenAi CEO Sam Altman is saying people are smart enough to figure out what to use ChatGPT for and what not. "People have found ways to make ChatGPT super useful to them and understand what not to use it for, for the most part," says Sam Altman. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jan, 09:30 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon