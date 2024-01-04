Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 4: OB43 Advanced Server on the way?

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 4: Garena Free Fire MAX players alert! The OB43 update could be rolled out in the coming months. The OB43 update is expected to arrive soon, promising new features, gameplay enhancements, and bug fixes. If previous trends are anything to go by, the OB43 update could also bring new characters, game modes, maps, and more. In anticipation of the update, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX will likely roll out the OB43 Advanced Server in the coming weeks, giving a select few a chance to try out all the new features before anyone else. Check details.

Garena Free Fire MAX: OB43 Advanced Server

The Advanced Server in Garena Free Fire MAX allows a limited number of players to try out the new features in the game, as well as report the bugs, glitches, and performance issues so that they can be ironed out before the public release of the update. Players can download the OB43 Advanced Server of Garena Free Fire MAX by registering and downloading it when it is rolled out.

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, Garena Free Fire MAX players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 4

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

