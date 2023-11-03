Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 3: Booyah Pass released, get exciting rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 3: For those who are heavy gamers and are engaged in Garena Free Fire Max regularly, there is great news. The Booyah Paas for November has been released. The season 11 of Booyah Pass was released on November 1. You will able to use it till the end of the month. Those who are new to Garena Free Fire Max and still getting the hang of it, should know that the Booyah Pass is a monthly subscription provided by Garena to its players. This subscription offers various exciting rewards to the players including outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and more. It will cost you 499 Dismonds to get the premium plan, and if you want the premium plus, you will have to spend 999 diamonds. check what rewards you will get in season 11 of Booyah Pass:

Free rewards

Level 10: Cool Puppet Skiboard Level 20: Rise of the Puppets Banner Level 50: Not Your Puppet Mask Level 60: Rise of the Puppets Avatar Level 80: Puppet Blind Loot Box Level 91: Woodpecker – Puppet Strike Skin

Those who still want more free rewards can redeem daily codes for Garena Free Fire Max. Free Fire Max redeem codes are available for a limited time daily, so it is advised that redeem them as soon as possible. Check out the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 3.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 3

FREEAV11QT6023

FIRE459MM3X440

NEWYESK87TR4R

FREEC5RA2423T8Z

FH56E1BI892023

FIREE451KQ2023

FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T

FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU

F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK

FIHYHTYUJT6U8FHF

FFJYFTTBU6EUJT63

MAXREDEE50023

F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH

FRFDHT6JFYHFDRUJ

FNRH67UTHTN77BYV

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 3: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

