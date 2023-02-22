    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 22, 2023: Stunning outfits you need to try out

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 22, 2023: Stunning outfits you need to try out

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 22: Know how to claim the rewards from the redemption website.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 22 2023, 09:13 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 22: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 22: If you ever get bored of playing the same old game, you can do something unique and fun that you probably have not tried so far. The game has a creative mode called Craftland where you can build your own custom maps. You can control various elements including the scene, arrangement of structures and the choice of weapons players get to play. So create a custom map and enjoy a unique experience with friends. And while you're at it, claim these redeem codes and you might win free premium bundles as well.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter introduced a new offer. It tweeted. “Get ready for battle with the all-new Gloo Wall- Ruins Colossus! Get your hands on this epic design and other rewards by topping up 500 diamonds”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 22

    These redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where every individual code contains a mysterious reward which includes any of the vast range of in-game items including costumes, skins, bundles, diamonds and more. There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. The codes can be claimed at the official redemption website, details of which have been shared at the bottom.

    Do note the rules regarding these codes as well. The codes come with an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, which means getting them early is important or they just might not work. Also, some of the codes can be region-locked and not work for your particular region. To minimize this, make sure to claim as many codes as possible.

    The game is banned in India, but players from other countries can use the redemption website to claim these rewards. Check the codes out below.

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    ZRJAPH294KV5

    Y6ACLK7KUD1N

    W0JJAFV3TU5E

    B6IYCTNH4PV3

    WLSGJXS5KFYR

    FF1164XNJZ2V

    YXY3EGTLHGJX

    FF11WFNPP956

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    FF119MB3PFA5

    SARG886AV5GR

    MCPTFNXZF4TA

    ZYPPXWRWIAHD

    FF10617KGUF9

    FF11HHGCGK3B

    FF11DAKX4WH

    FF10GCGXRNHY

    FF9MJ31CXKRG

    FFCO8BS5JW2D

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 22: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    First Published Date: 22 Feb, 09:12 IST
