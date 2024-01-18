Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 18: Obtain the Iron Blade Bundle this way!

How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 18. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 18: While Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle-royale games in the world, it faces stiff competition from others in the market such as PUBG, Call of Duty Mobile, Apex Legends, and even its advanced version, Garena Free Fire MAX! As such, the developers of the game have to be hard at work to integrate new features and bring out exciting events. This is a move to prevent players from switching to alternate games. One such event that has recently been introduced in Garena Free Fire is the Iron Rave Ring event. What does it offer? By playing this event, players can get their hands on the amazing Iron Blade Bundle! So, if you wish to obtain it, check out the details of the Iron Rave Ring event in Garena Free Fire below.

Iron Rave Ring Event in Garena Free Fire

The Iron Rave Ring Event was introduced in Garena Free Fire on January 12, and it is a Luck Royale Event. Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Free Fire Iron Rave Ring Event, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include the Iron Blade Bundle, Tempered Will Bundle, Rage Skater Bundle, Rave Skater Bundle, and Yellow Fireworks Tokens.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 18

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 13:57 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon