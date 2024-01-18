Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 18: Obtain the Iron Blade Bundle this way!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 18: While Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle-royale games in the world, it faces stiff competition from others in the market such as PUBG, Call of Duty Mobile, Apex Legends, and even its advanced version, Garena Free Fire MAX! As such, the developers of the game have to be hard at work to integrate new features and bring out exciting events. This is a move to prevent players from switching to alternate games. One such event that has recently been introduced in Garena Free Fire is the Iron Rave Ring event. What does it offer? By playing this event, players can get their hands on the amazing Iron Blade Bundle! So, if you wish to obtain it, check out the details of the Iron Rave Ring event in Garena Free Fire below.

Iron Rave Ring Event in Garena Free Fire

The Iron Rave Ring Event was introduced in Garena Free Fire on January 12, and it is a Luck Royale Event. Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Free Fire Iron Rave Ring Event, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include the Iron Blade Bundle, Tempered Will Bundle, Rage Skater Bundle, Rave Skater Bundle, and Yellow Fireworks Tokens.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 18

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

