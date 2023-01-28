Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 28: Chance to win the Cobra bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 28: These codes are active for a limited time. Do not miss out on them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 28: Whether you're a gunslinger or a strategic head, it's fun to play the game in your own unique way. Many players prefer to jump right into the action while others prefer to play the waiting game. And this is what makes Free Fire such a dynamic game which lets you face-off varied style of players. And this is what makes every single game you play a unique experience. So, if you're enjoying this unique experience and want to get the most out of it, you should try and claim these redeem codes to win some exciting freebies. And if you're wondering how to claim them, keep reading.

But before we get to that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made a new announcement. It tweeted, “Happy Dance for a Happy Friday. Top up 500 diamonds and get this happy emote as a gift”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 28

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes which contain mysterious rewards of in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can still claim these codes. Check them out below.

FYJGTRDCFU7HY5K

FUHYRQDCF12GTE

FDVGBXJUHNRKGI

FYHA5QERDCV2B

F3YERFTFRXSEJM

FRK7UKJMH9KO9

FU7YATQ5E1D2CV

FB4HRJFU7YTGFS

FNHEJR56N7K8UI

FUYT5AREQD1CV

FB3HRFYVGFUJTM

FIUYTSFERTGFUU

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 28: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.