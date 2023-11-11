Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 11: Win exciting items with the Diwali Pass event

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 11: Win exciting items with the Diwali Pass event

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 11: In the Diwali Pass event you will get items for seven days.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2023, 08:45 IST
with the Diwali Pass event in the Garena Free Fire, you can also win a Bon reward in the form of the Divine Blade. (ff.garena.com)
with the Diwali Pass event in the Garena Free Fire, you can also win a Bon reward in the form of the Divine Blade. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 11: The most awaited festival of the year is here and it calls for a celebration for gaming enthusiasts too. A special celebration of Diwali is going on in Free Fire. Garena has introduced various Diwali events in the game. Recently, Diwali Pass has been launched inside the game by the developers. After participating in this, you can get attractive rewards, including skiboards, motorcycle skins and other rewards. The Diwali Pass event was introduced to the Garena Free Fire on November 6. This event will continue till 20 November 2023. You can win various items from the Diwali Pass.

By logging into Diwali Pass in Free Fire, you can get items for seven days. You will also get bonus items. Check below the details of the rewards:

On the first day of login – AN94 Tsunami Bolt Skin

On login on the second day – MP5 Meta Lava skin

On login on the third day – Groza Flames Enchanted Skin On login on t

he 4th day – UMP Grizzly Papercut Skin

On login on the fifth day – AUG Mars Landcrusherskin

On login on the 6th day – P90 Tune Blaster Blue skin

On login on the 7th day – Diwali Dino skin

Bonus Rewards – Divine Blade

Please note that all these rewards are available for 1 day only that is the day of their login.

You can also win various rewards by redeeming daily codes. Check out today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes

Redeem Codes November 11

  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • ZRJAPH294KV5
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 11: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 08:45 IST
