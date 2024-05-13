iPhone 16 Pro specs leaked: New report reveals brighter display, faster chip and more

Apple is gearing up to reveal its latest iPhone series, possibly in September 2024. Among the anticipated lineup, the iPhone 16 Pro stands out for its sleek design and top-tier features, rivalling even the 'Pro Max' version. This year, Apple seems set to maintain this trend, aiming to deliver significant enhancements to make the iPhone 16 Pro a compelling upgrade from its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro.

20% Brighter Display on the Horizon

While the new iPhones won't hit shelves until autumn, a recent report hints at a major improvement: a much brighter display for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Allegedly, these upcoming models could boast a display that's 20 percent brighter than the current iPhone 15 Pro, reaching a peak brightness of 1,200 nits in typical use.

Advanced Display Technology

The iPhone 15 Pro already offers an impressive peak brightness of 1,600 nits for HDR content, and it's speculated that the iPhone 16 Pro series will match this level for HDR brightness. The source of this leak, Weibo leakerInstant Digital, has a solid track record, having accurately predicted features like the nanotexture glass option for the iPad Pro, Forbesreported.

Speaking of which, Apple's recent announcement regarding the iPad Pro showcased a new display technology called Tandem OLED, which combines two OLED screens to achieve unparalleled brightness. This development hints at a potential game-changing upgrade for the display technology in this year's Pro iPhones.

For the past three years, the typical brightness level of iPhones has remained at 1,000 nits. If this report holds true, users can expect a noticeable increase in everyday brightness with the iPhone 16 Pro. This enhancement is particularly crucial for users who frequently use their phones outdoors, where screen visibility can be compromised by sunlight.

Enhanced Connectivity and Performance (Expected)

Apart from the display upgrade, rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro might feature a cutting-edge 3nm A18 Pro chipset, succeeding the A17 Pro. This new chipset could come equipped with an enhanced Neural Engine for AI tasks and offer improved thermal efficiency thanks to a graphene-based system and a metallic casing for the battery. Additionally, the inclusion of Wi-Fi 7 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 5G modem could deliver a significant leap in connectivity for users.