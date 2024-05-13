 iPhone 16 Pro specs leaked: New report reveals brighter display, faster chip and more | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro specs leaked: New report reveals brighter display, faster chip and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to boast a brighter display and significant processing upgrades. Here’s what leaks and rumours have to say about the upcoming iPhone lineup.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 13 2024, 12:50 IST
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 16 Pro specs leaked
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 16 Pro specs leaked
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 16 Pro specs leaked
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 16 Pro specs leaked
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 16 Pro specs leaked
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone 16 Pro specs leaked
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with powerful A17 Pro chip, aiming to make it the "best game console" in the world. (AP)

Apple is gearing up to reveal its latest iPhone series, possibly in September 2024. Among the anticipated lineup, the iPhone 16 Pro stands out for its sleek design and top-tier features, rivalling even the 'Pro Max' version. This year, Apple seems set to maintain this trend, aiming to deliver significant enhancements to make the iPhone 16 Pro a compelling upgrade from its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro.

20% Brighter Display on the Horizon

While the new iPhones won't hit shelves until autumn, a recent report hints at a major improvement: a much brighter display for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Allegedly, these upcoming models could boast a display that's 20 percent brighter than the current iPhone 15 Pro, reaching a peak brightness of 1,200 nits in typical use.

Advanced Display Technology

The iPhone 15 Pro already offers an impressive peak brightness of 1,600 nits for HDR content, and it's speculated that the iPhone 16 Pro series will match this level for HDR brightness. The source of this leak, Weibo leakerInstant Digital, has a solid track record, having accurately predicted features like the nanotexture glass option for the iPad Pro, Forbesreported.

Speaking of which, Apple's recent announcement regarding the iPad Pro showcased a new display technology called Tandem OLED, which combines two OLED screens to achieve unparalleled brightness. This development hints at a potential game-changing upgrade for the display technology in this year's Pro iPhones.

For the past three years, the typical brightness level of iPhones has remained at 1,000 nits. If this report holds true, users can expect a noticeable increase in everyday brightness with the iPhone 16 Pro. This enhancement is particularly crucial for users who frequently use their phones outdoors, where screen visibility can be compromised by sunlight.

Enhanced Connectivity and Performance (Expected)

Apart from the display upgrade, rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro might feature a cutting-edge 3nm A18 Pro chipset, succeeding the A17 Pro. This new chipset could come equipped with an enhanced Neural Engine for AI tasks and offer improved thermal efficiency thanks to a graphene-based system and a metallic casing for the battery. Additionally, the inclusion of Wi-Fi 7 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 5G modem could deliver a significant leap in connectivity for users.

First Published Date: 13 May, 12:50 IST
    Trending Gadgets

