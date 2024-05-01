 Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience | Mobile News

Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience

Ubisoft's Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a popular console game, is set to hit iPhone and iPad on June 6, offering a mobile gaming experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 01 2024, 16:27 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience
icon View all Images
Ubisoft's Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to debut on Apple's iPhone and iPad devices on June 6. (Ubisoft)

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to debut on Apple's iPhone and iPad devices on June 6, as announced by the game studio. This open-world action-adventure game was initially revealed for Apple platforms back in September last year and will soon be available for download on the App Store.

Ubisoft Announces Release Date for Assassin's Creed Mirage on iOS Devices

Thelaunch will mark a milestone as Assassin's Creed Mirage becomes the first console title in the franchise playable directly on mobile devices. Compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air, and iPad Pro with M1 chip or later, the game offers a seamless transition to the portable gaming realm.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CHX2F5QT-1

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 16:27 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple oneplus nord ce 4 review: no nonsense smartphone under 25,000 flipkart big saving days sale announced; check huge discounts on iphone 14, iphone 12 and more 5 smartphones from samsung, vivo, oneplus and others to launch in india in may 2024 samsung galaxy s23 price drops during flipkart big saving days sale- check discount oneplus nord 4, nord ce 4 lite may launch soon with snapdragon chips; know what’s coming iphone 16 dummy units hint at a revamped camera module and bigger displays - details honor x9b review: premium looks and good battery life at 25,999 this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how samsung galaxy f55 price leaked online; from features to price, what we know so far
Home Mobile Mobile News Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Faded Wheel brings Golden Fist backpack
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1: Useful tips to become a pro player and win every match
Free Fire redeem codes for April 30.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 30: Smart tips to win battlefield with ease
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon

Best Deals For You

Innovative Neckband
Unix launches UX-2000 Retro: The ultimate wireless neckband with customizable voices
best laptops in India
Best laptops in India: From MSI, Acer, to HP, Check out the top 10 picks for personal and professional use
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh
10 Best Laptops Under 1 Lakh: Premium Choices for Tech Enthusiasts
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India; Check features, price and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets