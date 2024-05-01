Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to debut on Apple's iPhone and iPad devices on June 6, as announced by the game studio. This open-world action-adventure game was initially revealed for Apple platforms back in September last year and will soon be available for download on the App Store.

Thelaunch will mark a milestone as Assassin's Creed Mirage becomes the first console title in the franchise playable directly on mobile devices. Compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air, and iPad Pro with M1 chip or later, the game offers a seamless transition to the portable gaming realm.

