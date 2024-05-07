 Nintendo prepares to launch its next-generation Switch- All details about th3 new gaming console | Tech News
Nintendo has announced plans to unveil a new flagship Switch console within this fiscal year, aiming to maintain its position in the gaming market.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 07 2024, 18:18 IST
Nintendo gears up for a new era in gaming with the upcoming release of its flagship Switch successor. (Unsplash)

Nintendo has announced plans to unveil a new flagship Switch console within this fiscal year, aiming to keep its momentum in the gaming market. The company, led by President Shuntaro Furukawa, confirmed the successor to the ageing Switch will be revealed by March 2025. However, there won't be any specifics shared during the upcoming Nintendo Direct event in June.

Anticipation Builds: Gamers and Investors Await Details

With the current Switch console surpassing seven years, investors and gamers alike have been eagerly awaiting news of its successor. Analysts had anticipated a Switch 2 launch in 2024, but Nintendo remained tight-lipped until now, reported cnbc.

Impact on Nintendo's Financial Forecast

Nintendo's recent financial results revealed robust sales for the Switch, driven by hits like "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" and "Super Mario Bros. Wonder." Yet, the company's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025 signals a decline, with projected net sales of 1.35 trillion yen and net profit of 300 billion yen, representing a 39% year-on-year profit drop.

Despite a slight revenue decrease in the fiscal fourth quarter compared to analyst estimates, Nintendo's full-year performance exceeded expectations. Sales for the fiscal year ended March 2024 reached 1.7 trillion yen, with net profit at 490.6 billion yen.

Nintendo's Strategy to Revive Hardware Sales

The announcement of a new Switch console comes at a critical time for Nintendo, as it seeks to maintain consumer interest in its hardware business. By leveraging its iconic characters and innovative gaming experiences, Nintendo aims to revitalise hardware sales in the face of evolving market demands.

Nintendo's decision to introduce a new flagship Switch underscores its commitment to innovation and staying relevant in the competitive gaming industry. As fans eagerly await further details, the gaming giant prepares to embark on a new chapter in its console legacy.

First Published Date: 07 May, 18:18 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets