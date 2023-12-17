Icon
Home Laptops PC News 10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential

Looking for the 10 best laptops for coding? Explore our top picks, from HP 15s to Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, ensuring a smooth programming experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 17 2023, 15:44 IST
Icon
Lenovo unveils AI-powered ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1, IdeaPad Pro 5i laptops at CES 2024
best laptops for coding
1/6 Accessibility and Innovations:Lenovo incorporates tactile cues on the keyboards for visually impaired users, aligning with Microsoft's Accessibility Team. ThinkPad X1 introduces TrackPoint customizations, larger TrackPads, Haptic TouchPads, and improved thermals.
image caption
2/6 New Lenovo Laptops Unveiled:Lenovo introduced Intel Evo-powered laptops - ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, and IdeaPad Pro 5i. These devices, with Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11, promise enhanced AI experiences for business and consumer users, boosting productivity and creativity.
image caption
3/6 AI-Powered Performance:The laptops integrate CPU, GPU, and NPU for efficient AI tasks, supporting applications like Zoom, Teams, Adobe Lightroom, etc. Copilot in Windows enhances everyday tasks. Lenovo collaborates for personalized AI solutions.
image caption
4/6 Circular Economy Commitment:The new laptops focus on a circular model by using recycled materials, post-consumer recycled content plastics, and innovative packaging. Lenovo works with partners like Toray Industries for recycled carbon fiber.
image caption
5/6 Device Intelligence Solutions:Lenovo offers AI-powered solutions like Lenovo Device Intelligence (LDI) to enhance IT control, providing predictive analytics, proactive insights, and issue remediation for better PC performance.
image caption
6/6 Product Launch US Availability and Pricing:Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in limited configurations starting December 2023, with an expected starting price of $2,989.Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,639.Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 9) is available now, with an expected starting price of $1,149.99.Lenovo ThinkVision 3D Monitor will be available in select markets starting February 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,999.Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $109.99.Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset will be available starting April 2024, with an expected starting price of $99.99.
best laptops for coding
icon View all Images
Explore the best laptops for coding, from HP 15s to Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. (Pexels)

10 best laptops for coding: Are you into coding? Choosing the right laptop is crucial for a smooth programming experience. You need power for running and testing code without being slowed down by your laptop's limitations. The best laptop for programming not only has a strong processor but also the speed and storage capacity for compiling code efficiently. Don't just focus on processors- memory and storage matter too. Ideal laptops for coders have a processor with at least 4 cores, a minimum of 8GB RAM, and an SSD. These laptops are tailor-made for web developers creating stunning websites and data scientists crunching numbers. They feature high-quality screens for detailed work and comfortable keyboards for a great typing experience.

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Price
HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU ₹ 39,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/2 Years Warranty/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H802XXIN ₹ 44,800
Acer Aspire Lite Premium Metal Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core Ci7-1165G7 Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/MS Office) AL15-51, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG ₹ 51,990
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022), 14" (35.56 cm) QHD+ 16:10 120Hz/3ms, AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS, 8GB Radeon RX 6700S, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office/White/Anime Matrix/1.72 Kg), GA402RJ-L8181WS ₹ 152,990
Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph315-54 Intel I7-11800H 15.6 Inches Qhd Gaming Laptop (Windows 10 Home, Nvidia Geforce Rtx 3060 Graphics, 165Hz 3Ms Ips Display 16Gb 512Gb Ssd, 1Tb Hdd, 2.3Kg) ₹ 97,490
HP Spectre x360 11th Gen Intel Core i7 3K2K OLED Touchscreen Convertible Laptop (13.5 Inches/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/400 Nits/Windows 10/Backlit Keyboard/MS Office/Poseidon Blue/1.34 Kg), 14-ea0077TU ₹ 165,999
ASUS TUF Gaming F17, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 17.3-inch (43.94 cm) FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Win 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.60 kg), FX706HF-HX018W ₹ 53,990
Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H Gaming Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti Graphics/165Hz) AN515-58 with 15.6 inch QHD IPS Display, Killer WiFi 6, RGB Keyboard ₹ 94,990
Dell New Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9-12900H Processor/32GB LP DDR4/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6)/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 360Hz 300nits/AlienFX KB/Win 11 + MSO'21/2.34kg ₹ 362,990
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Intel Core i7-12700H 16" (40.64cm) QHD IPS 165Hz 500Nits Gaming Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 3070Ti 8GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Storm Grey/2.45Kg), 82RF00E1IN ₹ 154,990
Hide List

Check out popular options like HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more. Compare prices, key features, and make your purchase hassle-free. These laptops are your coding companions, ready to bring your ideas to life. So, here are the 10 best laptops for coding:

1. HP 15s,11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 15.6-inch Laptop

The HP 15s Laptop featuring the 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 is a popular choice among those seeking the best laptops for coding in the country. Boasting an 8GB RAM, which can be upgraded to 16GB, and a spacious 512GB SSD storage, this laptop offers a compelling combination within its budget, catering to a wide range of personal needs. While its 6MB L3 cache and 2 cores contribute to efficient processing speed, it may not be the most suitable for heavy multitasking.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Equipped with preinstalled Windows 11 Home Plus single language, a 15.6-inch micro-edge anti-glare FHD display, and an HP True Vision 720p HD camera, this laptop is well-suited for various video conferencing needs. Weighing approximately 1.7kg, it provides a battery backup of up to 7 hours on a full charge, making it an ideal companion for programmers and coders in India, especially as the year draws to a close.

This programming-friendly laptop offers boost functionality, ample storage, crystal-clear audio for an enhanced viewing and gaming experience, and multiple connectivity ports for swift data transfer. For those in search of a reliable coding companion, the HP 15s Laptop stands out as a wise investment before the year concludes.

  • Display: 15.60-inch
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen
  • Weight: 1.69 kg
  • OS: Windows 11 Home Plus
  • Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
B0BP2M7CCS-1

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" FHD Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, powered by the Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor, is a top-notch laptop for programming. Boasting integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and preloaded with Windows 11 Home 64, this laptop stands out with its 16GB RAM and a generous 512GB SSD storage capacity. With a focus on user convenience, the Ideapad Slim 3 is designed for extended working hours, thanks to its impressive battery life.

Connectivity is a breeze with multiple ports, including USB C, facilitating seamless integration with various devices for efficient work and learning experiences. Enjoy up to 5 hours of battery backup, and the rapid charging feature ensures that you can get up to 80 percent charge in just 1 hour. Whether you're giving presentations or participating in vivas, the Ideapad Slim 3 ensures everything shines. Plus, with Dolby Audio, you won't miss a single word. Featuring the latest Intel 11th-generation processors and a high-speed solid-state drive, the IdeaPad Slim 3 truly earns its reputation as the best laptop for coding.

  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 11th Gen
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Storage: 8GB RAM and 16GB Storage
B0BN4JZVRR-2

3. Acer Aspire Lite Premium Metal Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core Ci7

The Acer Aspire Lite Premium Metal Laptop, featuring the 11th Gen Intel Core i7, stands out as a top-tier choice among laptops for coding. Its stunning and durable metal body adds an extra layer of appeal, making it a favored option for both students and working professionals. With a substantial 16GB RAM and a spacious 1TB storage capacity, this Acer laptop caters to the needs of those who require ample power and storage.

Experience exceptional performance and extended battery life with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, capable of reaching up to 4.70 GHz. Boasting 4 cores, 8 threads, and a 12 MB Intel Smart Cache, this laptop ensures smooth operation. Running on Windows 11 Home and equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, it even handles gaming with ease. Positioned as one of the best laptops in India for 2023, this revolutionary product emphasizes user-friendly design, high performance, and enhanced productivity. Suitable for the entire family, it facilitates optimal performance for work, study, or leisure activities.

  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD
  • Processor: Intel Core i7 11th Gen
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Storage: 16GB RAM and 1TB Storage
B0CKHQ89GC-3

4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop is not just a gaming powerhouse; it's also a top contender among the best laptops for coding. Fueled by the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and 16GB DDR5 RAM, this laptop effortlessly handles code compilation, making it a versatile choice for both gamers and coders alike. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU ensures exceptional performance whether you're gaming or working on complex code, enabling smooth execution of demanding tasks.

The laptop's 14-inch QHD+ Nebula Display is a visual marvel, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. This stellar display enhances visual clarity, making code inspection and gaming experiences truly delightful. With a vapor chamber cooling system in place, the ASUS laptop guarantees optimal performance without the disturbance of fan noise, creating an ideal environment for intense coding sessions and marathon gaming sessions. In essence, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 stands out as a versatile and powerful device suitable for both gaming enthusiasts and coding professionals.

  • Display: 14-inch QHD+
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB Storage
B0B5S4R4XW-4

5. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop

Elevate your coding prowess with the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop. Powered by the Intel Core i7-11800H processor and backed by 16GB DDR4 RAM, this laptop becomes your ultimate tool for conquering coding challenges. The 15.6-inch QHD display, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate, guarantees breathtaking visuals, enhancing your coding experience.

Equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 featuring 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, this laptop is a reliable companion for handling demanding coding tasks seamlessly. The inclusion of a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD ensures lightning-fast data access, while the presence of Windows 10 Home provides a familiar and productive computing environment.

Weighing in at 2.3 Kg, this gaming laptop offers up to 6 hours of coding bliss. The 15.6-inch QHD IPS display and DTS X Ultra audio contribute to an immersive experience, making the Acer Predator Helios 300 an optimal choice among the best laptops for coding.

  • Display: 15.6-inch QHD+
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Storage: 16GB RAM and 1TB Storage
B09FK4TNQ6-5

6. HP Spectre x360 Touchscreen Convertible Laptop

Unleash your coding potential with the HP Spectre x360 Touchscreen Convertible Laptop. Boasting a 13.5-inch 3K2K OLED display, powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and a spacious 1 TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, this laptop ensures a seamless and powerful coding experience. The edge-to-edge glass multitouch-enabled display features 400 nits of brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, enhancing visual clarity.

The Intel Iris Xe Graphics guarantees smooth code rendering, while Windows 10 Home, built-in Alexa, and a fingerprint reader provide a perfect blend of functionality and style. HP prioritizes sustainability, making this laptop not only powerful but also environmentally conscious. In the realm of intense coding and programming, these laptops emerge as champions, each offering a distinctive combination of power, performance, and style to enrich your coding journey.

  • Display: 13.5-inch
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Storage: 16GB RAM and 1TB Storage
B095LQG8S9-6

7. ASUS TUF Gaming F17

Dive into the dynamic world of gaming and coding with the ASUS TUF Gaming F17, a powerhouse fueled by the Intel Core i5-11400H processor. Running at 2.7 GHz (with 12M Cache, turbo boost up to 4.5 GHz, and 6 cores), this laptop guarantees an exhilarating gaming journey. Gain access to a plethora of high-quality PC games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV through a Game Pass subscription that includes EA Play.

Equipped with 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz memory (expandable up to 32GB) and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, alongside an additional M.2 slot for future storage expansion, this laptop offers abundant and flexible storage options. The 17.3-inch FHD display elevates your gaming experience with a 144Hz refresh rate, vIPS-level anti-glare technology, and an 800:1 contrast ratio with Adaptive-Sync for seamless graphics.

Featuring an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Laptop GPU with dynamic boost, the laptop ensures outstanding graphics performance. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and a one-year McAfee subscription, the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop delivers a robust and immersive gaming and coding experience, making it an ideal choice for programmers seeking the best laptops for coding. Its blend of power, storage flexibility, and vivid display creates a computing environment tailored to both gaming and coding enthusiasts.

  • Display: 17.3-inch FHD
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB Storage
B0C27VNNWH-7

8. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Take your coding endeavors to new heights with the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Hexa-Core Processor, ensuring a seamless coding experience. Revel in the remarkable internal specifications, featuring dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM support and 8 GB of upgradable DDR5 system memory, boasting a memory frequency reaching up to 4800 MT/s. This ensures a responsive and efficient coding environment.

The laptop's powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, equipped with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, delivers robust graphics performance, enhancing the overall computing experience. The 15.6" display, employing IPS technology and Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), features a 144 Hz refresh rate and a wide 170-degree viewing angle, providing an immersive visual experience. Additional features, such as AMD FreeSync Premium for smoother gameplay, Nitro Sense for comprehensive system monitoring, Killer E2600 Wi-Fi 6E for rapid connectivity, and a Gen 4 SSD for high-speed data storage, contribute to the laptop's overall appeal.

The Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop presents a compelling package for programmers seeking high-performance and immersive coding experiences. Its combination of powerful hardware, responsive memory, and advanced features makes it an excellent choice among the best laptops for coding.

  • Display: 15.6-inch
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Storage: 4GB RAM and 512GB Storage
B0C5R13NGB-8

9. Dell New Alienware X15 R2 Gaming Laptop

In your quest for the best laptops for coding, Dell has an exceptional offering—the Alienware X15 R2 Gaming Laptop. Dell, renowned as a pioneer in the laptop industry, brings forth this powerhouse, driven by the robust 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor. With a formidable processing speed of up to 4.7 GHz, this laptop ensures swift and efficient performance for coding tasks.

Sporting a 15.6-inch display capable of delivering an impressive 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, the Dell X15 R2 comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home. The inclusion of the NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) GPU, combined with Alienware Cryotech Cooling Tech and a Quad Fan design, elevates its gaming and coding capabilities. The laptop features the Alienware X-Series thin backlit keyboard and boasts Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive experience.

Notably, the Dell laptop offers an unparalleled refresh rate of 360 Hz and a brightness level of 300 nits. With dimensions of ‎27.7 x 35.9 x 1.6 cm and a weight of over 2.34 kg, it is a compact yet powerful device. The processor speed of 3.5 GHz further enhances its performance capabilities. Dell's Alienware X15 R2 stands out as an excellent choice for coding enthusiasts, combining cutting-edge technology, superior display features, and robust processing power in a sleek and stylish package.

  • Display: 15.6-inch
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3060
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB Storage
B09TP13BDV-9

10. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Intel Core i7 Laptop

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, featuring the potent 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor, making it a standout choice among our recommended laptops for coding. This Lenovo gaming laptop boasts a maximum processing speed of 4.6 GHz and a generous 16-inch screen size, providing an immersive coding experience. With a substantial 32 GB RAM and a spacious 1 TB SSD, storage concerns become a thing of the past.

Loaded with Windows 11, the Lenovo Legion laptop is armed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics and 2 x 2W HD speakers for a visually and acoustically rich coding and gaming environment. The laptop's impressive 165 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, complemented by the full-sized 4-zone blue backlit TruStrike keyboard, enhancing the gaming session's comfort and success.

Incorporating advanced features and powerful specifications, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro stands out as an excellent companion for coding enthusiasts, delivering a seamless and immersive coding and gaming experience. Its combination of high-performance components and thoughtful design elements makes it a noteworthy inclusion in the realm of the best laptops for coding.

  • Display: 16-inch
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Storage: 32GB RAM and 1TB Storage
B0BDZYP2H2-10

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 15:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon