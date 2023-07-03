Top jobs for ChatGPT experts to get high pay! Check list

Top ChatGPT professions you might want to pursue!

As an AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) expert you can apply for various professions that will open doors for high-paying jobs. Top companies like Google are paying as high as $335,000.p.a for a prompt engineer.

Check out some professions you might be interested in as a ChatGPT expert

Prompt engineer

It is a job that involves analyzing and improving the performance of AI systems to enhance responses that are accurate and engaging.

Marketing

FloWater, a Denver-based tech business that filters tap water, is looking, full-time marketing coordinator. The job description explains, to use ChatGPT for lead generation and improve social media and influencer marketing activities.

Recruiters

According to Forbes, ChatGPT can streamline HR operations, improve the candidate experience, and assist in making better hiring decisions. Moderna Therapeutics, is looking for a hybrid, full-time global head of talent acquisition with a “digital first mindset” who can use technologies like ChatGPT to improve the company's hiring strategies

AI and machine learning engineers

ChatGPT experts are also sought by companies seeking to design innovative products using AI and machine learning. One just needs to be familiar with top AI tools like GPT.

Copywriters

Copywriters who know how to utilize AI tools like ChatGPT to generate high-quality content for marketing and campaigns are in high demand among companies.

AI trainer

As per Analytics Insights, Tech businesses are looking for ChatGPT experts who can train their own AI models to get the best results.

Product Manager

Product managers who utilize ChatGPT for process optimization and boosting performance are highly in demand to bring efficiency among teams.