Samsung announces Fab Grab Fest: From Galaxy S24 Ultra to Galaxy Z Fold 5, check deals on smartphones

Samsung has announced its summer sale, the Fab Grab Fest which will enable buyers to grab huge discounts and cashback across several electronics products. Samsung products ranging from smartphones, Air conditioners, Galaxy tablets, and more will be available at heavily discounted prices. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone this summer, then you can get a great deal on Samsung's Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z series, and Galaxy A series smartphones. Check out the deals and offers.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest

Samsung will be providing up to 64 percent off on selected smartphones such as Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy A15. These offers will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and the Samsung Stores. Furthermore, with huge discounts, buyers can also receive exciting cashback offers of up to Rs.25000 by using HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and other leading debit and credit cards.

Top offers on Samsung smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: The new flagship smartphone by Samsung which is originally priced at Rs.134999 for 256GB storage. However, during the Fab Grab Fest, buyers can get it at Rs.117999 including bank offers and cashbacks. The smartphone powers top-notch camera specifications and Galaxy AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: If you are in search of a mid-range to premium smartphone then Galaxy S23 FE could be a great choice. Additionally, on the Samsung website, you can get a huge discount and bank offers on the smartphone. According to Samsung, you can get the smartphone at Rs.44999 by availing cashback and exchange offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: The latest flip smartphone is also available at a huge discount as part of the Samsung Fab Grab Fest. Originally, the smartphone retails for Rs.102999 for the 256GB variant. However, you can get it for just Rs. 99999, giving you a discount of Rs.3000. Buyers can also avail exchange offer and get up to RS.45000 on the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new foldable smartphone is available at a very reasonable price on the Samsung website. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Rs.154999 for the 256GB variant which is Rs.5000 less for the original price. If you want to further reduce the cost, then you can also avail exchange offer and get up To Rs. 75000 based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.

