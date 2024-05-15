 GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players discover a new side mission after 10 years, while signs point to Red Dead Redemption finally arriving on PC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2024, 11:02 IST
Icon
GTA 5 hidden gems: 5 secret locations you must check out
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
1/5 Clock Tower Vantage Point: Situated on the west side of Los Santos, the Clock Tower offers players a unique vantage point overlooking the entire city. Accessible via air transport, players can climb ladders to reach the topmost level, providing a 360-degree view perfect for strategic shooting and cover against air vehicles. The functioning clock adds a realistic touch to the experience, enhancing the immersive world of GTA 5. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Los Santos Airport Bunker: This hidden bunker at Los Santos airport provides a secluded location for players to hide or evade authorities. Accessed either through a roof hatch or back doors, the bunker contains interactive elements like vending machines and a water cooler. Despite being labeled "Authorized Personnel Only," it offers a curious space that hints at potential narrative integration, contributing to the intrigue of exploration. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Hidden Mine: Located in the mountainous region of the map, the secret mine tunnel presents an expansive and mysterious environment. Accessible by detonating wooden doors, players encounter a network of tunnels branching off in different directions. Discovering a dead body triggers the "Murder Mystery" side mission, adding depth to the exploration experience and unlocking game enhancements like camera filters. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Large Hotel Swimming Pool: Concealed within a central Los Santos hotel, the large swimming pool offers an unexpected oasis for players to enjoy. Accessed through the hotel's interior, the area features elegant design elements and palm trees, providing a picturesque backdrop for shooting scenarios in GTA Online. Its visibility from above adds to its allure as a hidden gem within the city. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Secret Cave Bunker: Located on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean, this hidden bunker offers a secluded underground facility guarded by mercenaries and FBI agents. Accessible via water transport, players discover a garage-like base with various vehicles on display. Further exploration reveals a clandestine meeting area with sophisticated furnishings, adding to the intrigue of this covert location. (unsplash)
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
icon View all Images
GTA 5 players discover a new mission after a decade, hidden in the game's expansive world. (Rockstar Games)

A GTA 5 player has found a new side mission in the single-player mode, a discovery that has remained hidden for years. While GTA 5's open world was initially considered Rockstar Games' most immersive experience, it was later surpassed by Red Dead Redemption 2. With the anticipated release of GTA 6, which has a trailer available below, Red Dead Redemption 2 may soon see its position overtaken.

Los Santos offers a diverse playground, with activities ranging from city racing to exploring Blaine County's open roads. In the northern areas, among the woodland and mountains, one player discovered a secret drug farm that can be raided for money. Although the game has been available for over a decade, many players, especially new or casual ones like jericho681 on X, find such discoveries exciting.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

GTA 5 Hidden Secrets

This farm is one of many hidden elements in the game. Other secrets include a nudist colony, underground mines, and various fan theories about Mt Chiliad. The hope is that GTA 6 will have just as many hidden features, promising extensive exploration.

Also read: GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

PC Release Imminent for Red Dead Redemption

In related news, an update to Rockstar Games' PC launcher suggests that the original Red Dead Redemption may soon be available on PC. Dataminer Tez2 found a line of code indicating that the game, along with its zombie-themed expansion Undead Nightmare, could be making its debut on the platform.

Also read: Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details

The addition to the launcher's code suggests that the PC release of Red Dead Redemption is imminent. Last year, Rockstar re-released the game for the Nintendo Switch and PS4, with backward compatibility on Xbox Series consoles as the only previous way to play it on modern hardware. A PC release would allow players who enjoyed the sequel to experience the original game, completing the Red Dead saga and including the popular Undead Nightmare expansion.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 11:02 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for may 11: get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps garena free fire redeem codes for may 11: best ways to use smoke grenades smartly, avoid elimination gta 5 may be soon available on android, nintendo switch and linux; thanks to modders 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures top 10 best-selling video games of all time: minecraft, gta 5, and more gta v cheats: list of all gta v cheat codes for ps4 fortnite can be reinstalled on ios, even though apple has removed it garena free fire redeem codes for november 5: get diamond hack, royale vouchers, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Honor X9b
Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Redmi Note 12 Pro
Top 10 camera phones under 20000: From Samsung, iQOO to Redmi, check out best smartphones
Realme 11 Pro
10 Best camera phones under 40000: Vivo V29 Pro to Realme 11 Pro Plus, check out the top options

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets