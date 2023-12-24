11 best smartwatches under 5000: From Noise to Fastrack, for health and connectivity, check these out

11 best smartwatches under 5000: Embracing the convenience of staying connected without constantly having to reach for your smartphone has become a reality, thanks to the evolution of smartwatches. These wearable wonders not only facilitate calls on the go but also boast an array of health features, making them indispensable for the health-conscious. For those with budget constraints, the market offers many options, ensuring that functionalities and style need not be sacrificed for affordability. Among the plethora of choices, here are the best smartwatches under 5000 - they promise a harmonious blend of aesthetics and practicality.

List of Best Selling Products

B0BVR7PGQ7-1

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch is among Noise's top smartwatch under 5000. This ColorFit model offers an upgraded experience with v5.3 Bluetooth technology, ensuring a quicker and more reliable connection. Benefit from enhanced power efficiency for extended battery life and smoother device pairing. Dive into detailed sleep insights, monitoring various sleep stages and awake periods. Keep a vigilant eye on your heart health and blood oxygen levels effortlessly. This smartwatch is a reliable companion for comprehensive well-being tracking and advanced connectivity, making it a standout choice in the affordable smartwatch market.

2. boAt Wave Elevate Smart Watch

B0CB5TCLNK-2

The next on this list of 11 best smartwatches under 5000 is the boAt Wave Elevate Smart Watch. This timepiece boasts a striking 1.96-inch HD Display, delivering a large, bold, and crystal-clear screen. With the capability to store up to 10 contacts, the smartwatch allows you to make calls using the dial pad. Enjoy smooth and clear communication thanks to its high-quality speaker and microphone. Navigating through the watch's features and settings is made easy with the functional crown located on the side. Elevate your smartwatch experience with boAt's impressive combination of design and functionality, making it the perfect choice for discerning users in search of top-notch features.

3. Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch

B08HK3G5HY-3

Experience the incredible features of the Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch, offering instant measurement of blood-oxygen saturation for a quick understanding of your physical well-being. Boasting a versatile range of 60+ exercise modes, including outdoor running, walking, yoga, and various sports, this smartwatch caters to diverse fitness routines. Beyond fitness, it supports stress monitoring and provides breathing training to help maintain stress levels. Stay attuned to your body, knowing when it's time to rest and relax. As one of the finest smartwatches in India, the Amazfit Bip U seamlessly blends health monitoring with a wide array of exercise options for a holistic wellness experience.

4. Fastrack Limitless X

B0CGTVF92F-4

If you're on the lookout for an affordable and feature-rich smartwatch, the Fastrack Limitless X is a compelling choice. Boasting a generous 1.91-inch screen, this smartwatch delivers excellent value for money. What sets it apart is the integration of built-in Alexa, adding a layer of convenience to your daily tasks. With 24/7 health tracking, this smartwatch employs advanced health monitoring technology and offers a whopping 100+ sports modes for diverse fitness activities. The inclusion of an AI voice assistant elevates its functionality, making it one of the best smartwatches under 5000. Furthermore, its lightweight design ensures comfort for everyday wear, enhancing its appeal as a versatile and budget-friendly wearable device.

5. boAt Xtend Smartwatch

B096VF5YYF-5

On the fifth spot on this list of 11 best smartwatches under 5000 is the boAt Xtend Smartwatch. It is a stellar addition to the roster of best smartwatches under 5000. This versatile device goes beyond timekeeping, offering features like sleep cycle monitoring, oxygen level tracking, and stress level insights. Elevate your fitness and travel experience as this smartwatch tallies your steps, monitors calorie intake, and lets you enjoy music hassle-free. With 5 ATM sweat and dust resistance, it's an ideal companion for workouts, ensuring durability and functionality even in challenging environments. Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with boAt Xtend, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious users.

6. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smart Watch

B0BRMYD4XZ-6

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus emerges as a blend of style and functionality in the world of smartwatches. Featuring a brilliant 1.43-inch AMOLED Display, it guarantees a crisp, clear view for an immersive experience. This device doesn't just tell time; it stores up to 4GB of data, allowing you to carry your favourite tunes wherever you go. The TWS connection enables seamless pairing with earbuds, enhancing your audio experience. Boasting an impressive 300+ sports modes, the watch diligently tracks various activities. With a remarkable battery life of up to 5 days without Bluetooth calling, it caters to the needs of those constantly on the move. Furthermore, the Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus offers a diverse range of 110 in-built watch faces, ensuring a fresh and stylish look every day, making it a comprehensive and fashionable companion for your daily adventures.

7. Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch

B0B5LVS732-7

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch stands out as a top pick among smartwatches under 5000, and it's easy to see why. With 500 nits brightness, the display ensures clear readability. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, it offers features like heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and a variety of 150+ cloud watch faces. Notably, it caters to female users with the ability to track menstrual cycles, making it an inclusive and comprehensive choice. Elevate your smartwatch experience with Noise, a brand that combines affordability with advanced features, addressing diverse needs and preferences in the world of wearable technology.

8. OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78

B0BD92GDQH-8

The OnePlus Nord Watch will boost your fitness and lifestyle experiences within the smartwatches under 5000 category. Its vibrant 1.78-inch AMOLED display, boasting 500 nit peak brightness, guarantees clarity even in sunlight. With a swift 60Hz refresh rate and a sleek 2.5D design, it ensures a responsive and visually appealing interface. Integration with the N Health App lets you track 105 fitness models, spanning activities from Yoga to Cricket. A noteworthy 30 days standby time and 10 days battery life accommodate your active lifestyle, while the IP68 waterproof, dust-resistant metal case and sporty strap combine durability with style.

This smartwatch excels in health monitoring, offering one-tap measurements for SpO2 Blood Oxygen, 24-hour heart rate, sleep, stress tracking, and women's health tracking for period prediction. The Bluetooth 5.2 technology enhances stability and rapid transmission, ensuring compatibility with Android 6.0 & iOS 11.0 and above. Elevate your smartwatch experience with OnePlus Nord, a feature-packed and stylish device that keeps pace with your dynamic lifestyle while prioritising health and fitness.

9. Noise Halo Plus 1.46

B0C4Q5HNMH-9

The Noise Halo Plus, a good smartwatch under 5000, seamlessly blends style and innovation to enhance your daily life. Its 1.46-inch AMOLED display, with a remarkable 466*466px resolution and an always-on feature, immerses you in vivid clarity. Revel in an impressive 7-day battery life, extendable to 2 days with calling activated, thanks to the efficient 300mAh battery that fully charges in just 2 hours.

Take charge of your world with convenient features like remote music playback, volume adjustment, and Tru Sync™ powered Bluetooth calling. Embrace a holistic approach to health and fitness with Noise Health Suite™, offering 100 sports modes and IP68 water resistance for active lifestyles. The NoiseFit app seamlessly tracks your progress, health updates, and even fosters friendly competition.

Explore productivity tools like reminders, weather updates, calculators, quick replies, alarms, timers, stopwatches, and world clocks, making the Noise Halo Plus not just a smartwatch but a versatile companion catering to your diverse needs in style and functionality.

10. CrossBeats Nexus 2

B0CK1MP9YY-10

Second last on this list of 11 best smartwatches under 5000 is the CrossBeats Nexus 2.1, seamlessly blending innovative technology with style. Dive into the brilliance of its expansive 2.1-inch AMOLED full touch screen, boasting an impressive 700 nits brightness for vivid visuals, making it the largest display in its class. This smartwatch, powered by Chat GPT, takes voice commands to new heights, allowing you to access your favourite e-books on the go and store up to 10 books with increased Ebook Access storage capacity.

Experience prolonged power with a robust 250 MAH battery, delivering up to 6 days of usage and an impressive 30 days on standby. Navigate new terrains effortlessly with the built-in altimeter, compass, barometer, and in-app GPS navigation, opening doors to exploring new roads.

Stay connected with ClearComm Technology and the latest 5.3 chipset, facilitating convenient Bluetooth calling that is compatible with Google Assistant and Siri for smart communication. Choose from a versatile array of 100+ sport modes, sync your workouts with the MActive Pro app, and track your fitness metrics with AI health tracking. The CrossBeats Nexus 2.1 isn't just a smartwatch; it's a comprehensive and stylish companion catering to your diverse needs with advanced technology.

11. Fastrack Limitless FS1 Pro Smart Watch

The Fastrack Limitless FS1 Pro Smart Watch is more than just a timepiece; it's a stylish and feature-packed accessory designed to enhance your connectivity and well-being. Featuring a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Arched Display, this watch provides a vibrant and sharp viewing experience. With SingleSync Bluetooth Calling, you can stay connected seamlessly without having to reach for your phone. What sets it apart is NitroFast Charging, ensuring a day's worth of battery life in just 10 minutes.

Beyond its sleek design, the watch is a fitness and health powerhouse, offering 110+ sports modes and a comprehensive health suite. From stress monitoring to heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and women's health features, it covers all aspects of your well-being. With its versatile functionalities, the Fastrack Limitless FS1 Pro SmartWatch is the perfect companion for the modern individual, balancing style with advanced features for a holistic smartwatch experience.