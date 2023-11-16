Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: Nab AK47 Blue Flame Draco!
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: Want to get your hands on exciting Evo gun skins? Get it through the new Evo Vault Luck Royale. Also check out Garena Free Fire redeem codes, and learn how to claim them.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: After the culmination of the Diwali-themed events, a handful of new events have been added to Garena Free Fire. Recently, the Angelic Ring Luck Royale went live in the game, giving players a chance to win items such as Justice Glow Gloo Wall, Justice's Wings Katana, Angelic Edge Mask, and more. This time around, the developers of the game have rolled out the Evo Vault event which can help you get your hands on amazing Evo gun skins! Know all about this event.
Evo Vault Luck Royale
Unlike some Diwali events which required players to complete certain missions to earn rewards, Luck Royale requires them to spend diamonds to make spins. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while you can make 10+1 spins by spending 200 diamonds. It is important to know that while each spin will get you some reward, the top offering isn't promised on every spin.
As part of the Evo Vault Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting weapon skins such as AK47 Blue Flame Draco, Thompson Cindered Colossus, FAMAS Demonic Grin, M1887 Sterling Conqueror, as well as Token Crates, Luck Royals Vouchers, and more. If any item gets repeated, you can exchange it for Luck Royale tokens.
Apart from limited-time events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16
MHM5D8ZQZP22
FFICJGW9NKYT
XUW3FNK7AV8N
FFYUFJU78SU7YTG
FBRNHMKIUYSTGF2
F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI
FBVYHDNEK46O5IT
FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4
FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK
FLOVI8C7DYETG4B
FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU
FV7YFHDN4M56LYP
FU0HLKBVCPYO987
FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
