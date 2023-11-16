Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: Nab AK47 Blue Flame Draco!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: After the culmination of the Diwali-themed events, a handful of new events have been added to Garena Free Fire. Recently, the Angelic Ring Luck Royale went live in the game, giving players a chance to win items such as Justice Glow Gloo Wall, Justice's Wings Katana, Angelic Edge Mask, and more. This time around, the developers of the game have rolled out the Evo Vault event which can help you get your hands on amazing Evo gun skins! Know all about this event.

Evo Vault Luck Royale

Unlike some Diwali events which required players to complete certain missions to earn rewards, Luck Royale requires them to spend diamonds to make spins. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while you can make 10+1 spins by spending 200 diamonds. It is important to know that while each spin will get you some reward, the top offering isn't promised on every spin.

As part of the Evo Vault Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting weapon skins such as AK47 Blue Flame Draco, Thompson Cindered Colossus, FAMAS Demonic Grin, M1887 Sterling Conqueror, as well as Token Crates, Luck Royals Vouchers, and more. If any item gets repeated, you can exchange it for Luck Royale tokens.

Apart from limited-time events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16

MHM5D8ZQZP22

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFYUFJU78SU7YTG

FBRNHMKIUYSTGF2

F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI

FBVYHDNEK46O5IT

FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4

FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK

FLOVI8C7DYETG4B

FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU

FV7YFHDN4M56LYP

FU0HLKBVCPYO987

FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.