Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: Nab AK47 Blue Flame Draco!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: Want to get your hands on exciting Evo gun skins? Get it through the new Evo Vault Luck Royale. Also check out Garena Free Fire redeem codes, and learn how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 11:35 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: Claim free rewards now with the help of the below-mentioned codes. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: After the culmination of the Diwali-themed events, a handful of new events have been added to Garena Free Fire. Recently, the Angelic Ring Luck Royale went live in the game, giving players a chance to win items such as Justice Glow Gloo Wall, Justice's Wings Katana, Angelic Edge Mask, and more. This time around, the developers of the game have rolled out the Evo Vault event which can help you get your hands on amazing Evo gun skins! Know all about this event.

Evo Vault Luck Royale

Unlike some Diwali events which required players to complete certain missions to earn rewards, Luck Royale requires them to spend diamonds to make spins. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while you can make 10+1 spins by spending 200 diamonds. It is important to know that while each spin will get you some reward, the top offering isn't promised on every spin.

As part of the Evo Vault Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting weapon skins such as AK47 Blue Flame Draco, Thompson Cindered Colossus, FAMAS Demonic Grin, M1887 Sterling Conqueror, as well as Token Crates, Luck Royals Vouchers, and more. If any item gets repeated, you can exchange it for Luck Royale tokens.

Apart from limited-time events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16

MHM5D8ZQZP22

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFYUFJU78SU7YTG

FBRNHMKIUYSTGF2

F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI

FBVYHDNEK46O5IT

FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4

FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK

FLOVI8C7DYETG4B

FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU

FV7YFHDN4M56LYP

FU0HLKBVCPYO987

FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 11:35 IST
