Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 26: Fiery Ring event, nab exclusive cosmetics, rewards and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 26: Fiery Ring event, nab exclusive cosmetics, rewards and more



By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 07:36 IST

Grab freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 26. (Garena Free Fire)

Grab freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 26. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 26: Free Fire enthusiasts, brace yourselves for another sizzling event that's set to ignite your in-game style. Garena's Fiery Ring event, launched on September 23, 2023, has been creating waves in the gaming community. This event introduces the fiery and fabulous Fiery Flash Bundle, along with a captivating collection of themed cosmetics.

The star attraction of this event is the Fiery Flash Bundle. But that's not all, this red-hot extravaganza also offers a range of equally enticing items, including headgear and masks.

To get your hands on these exclusive cosmetics or Universal Ring Tokens, you will need to try your luck with Diamonds in the event's spinning mechanism. However, if Lady Luck does not favour you, fear not. The event comes with an exchange section where you can utilise your Universal Ring Tokens to redeem items from the impressive prize pool.

The Fiery Ring event is scheduled to keep the Free Fire community buzzing until October 6, 2023, so you have ample time to participate and win big. Remember, each spin in the event costs 20 Diamonds, but if you are feeling lucky, you can opt for the 11-spin bundle at 200 Diamonds. With each spin, you stand a chance to score one of the following exciting items:

  • Fiery Flash Bundle
  • Knitted in Darkness (Mask)
  • Ash Flash (Head)
  • Blazing Flash Skyboard
  • Fiery Flash Avatar
  • Fiery Flash Banner
  • 1x Universal Ring Token
  • 2x Universal Ring Tokens
  • 3x Universal Ring Tokens

Whether you are seeking the coveted Fiery Flash Bundle or other fantastic cosmetics, the Fiery Ring event has something for everyone. So, dive into the action, spin the wheel, and embrace the fiery style that awaits. And if luck is not on your side, remember that the exchange section offers a diverse range of rewards to choose from, each with its corresponding Universal Ring Token cost.

Plus, there are always fresh redeem codes released by Garena, but remember, they expire, so claim them quickly for amazing rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes

  • FTHF76KEKIOTGI
  • FNU7TR4EFXTN7N
  • FUIKLOO8UYREQC
  • F2NGFT52T5Y1U2
  • F20D0VF25T63E5
  • F2526378630523
  • F220323345TF2Z
  • F2321Q322ER532
  • FGT536Y6595232
  • F20FV0R3H3TYU3
  • F66756587454T3
  • F54T95345Y571H
  • F120EZ32FE4R23
  • FFY7UJ7255R36H

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 26: How to use FF redeem codes

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit "Rewards Redemption Site" at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 07:15 IST
