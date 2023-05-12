Home How To Google Bard now in India! Here is how to use ChatGPT rival

Google Bard now in India! Here is how to use ChatGPT rival

Google Bard AI chatbot has built up the excitement among fans with its great potential. To find out whether it delivers on its promise, just follow this guide.

By: HT TECH
May 12 2023, 18:20 IST
ChatGPT-rival Google Bard is now available in India. Put it through its paces this way. (Google)
ChatGPT-rival Google Bard is now available in India. Put it through its paces this way. (Google)

ChatGPT has stolen all tech majors' thunder by grabbing the AI spotlight and keeping it on itself. It has gained immense popularity virtually instantly, but now they are fighting back. Google has rolled out just days ago its AI chatbot – Bard. Sadly, it was limited to certain countries only, but now Google has announced that Bard is now available in 180 countries including India. Now that it is available, here is how to put it through its paces.

Powered by Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), Google Bard can help get a variety of responses from a simple question – from "how to change display settings on an Android smartphone” to even complex coding.

So, we got down to it and tried out the new AI chatbot! If you are as excited as us to find out how to start using the Bard chatbot, then just follow these steps.

How to use Bard Ai chatbot: A step-by-step guide

Step 1:

First, go to Google Bard’s Website. To do so, simply open a new browser tab and visit the official Google Bard website - https://bard.google.com/.
Step 2:

Here, tap on the "Sign In" to begin your experience.
Step 3:

You can simply sign in with your Google Account. It will ask you to enter your Google account credentials and go through the sign-in process.
Step 4:

Once done, you can access your Google Bard AI chatbot.
Step 5:

To begin, simply start typing your queries into the "Enter a Prompt here" textbox. Within a few seconds, Bard will answer it in the chatbox only.

However, before you do that, you should be familiar with some basic options available in the chatbot. You will find options on the left side such as Reset chat, Board activity, Help and Support, Updates, and FAQ. Know how they will help you carry on a seamless chat with AI bot Bard.

Reset chat: This will help you to clear all the chat at once and let you begin a conversation. However, it must be noted that Bard can't have multiple chats.

Help and Support: In case you face an error and want timely feedback, you can take help from Help and Support.

Updates: To keep track of all the new updates that Google is rolling out to its AI chatbot, you can just tap on Updates.

FAQ: Want to know all about Google's latest AI chatbot Bard? This is the place. Google has given all the frequently asked questions about Bard.

Get started! Hope you have a great experience with the Bard!

12 May, 18:20 IST
