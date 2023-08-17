Home How To iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

iPhone tips and tricks: Unlock your iPhone's portrait prowess! Learn to wield Portrait Mode's magic, master depth control, and elevate your photos.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 14:58 IST
Unleash your creativity with iPhone Portrait Mode, transforming everyday moments into captivating portraits with mesmerizing background blur. (Pexels)
Smartphones have transformed into powerful cameras, and the iPhone is placed among the best phones to click a professional quality photo. Capturing stunning portrait images is within your grasp, whether your subjects are friends, family, pets, or even inanimate objects. With a dash of creativity and experimentation, you can create captivating portraits without the need for professional equipment. While Portrait Mode is a boon, it's not mandatory for excellent results.

Discover Fascinating Perspectives

Photography is about more than just snapping. It's about uncovering captivating angles and compelling backdrops. A compelling background can divert attention from minor flaws and lend an artistic touch to your portrait. Opt for natural settings like lush trees or venture into urban environments with graffiti-clad walls. Even art-adorned surfaces, like those featuring wings, can unveil unique opportunities. Keep your eyes peeled for these hidden gems around you.

The iPhone's built-in Camera app introduces Portrait Mode as a game-changing shooting mode. This feature, driven by intelligent software, crafts a striking visual effect by blurring the background of a photograph. The result is a portrait where the subject's face remains exquisitely sharp while the background elegantly fades into a blur. This technique inherently emphasizes the portrait's subject, providing a professional touch to your snapshots.

Portrait Mode is particularly advantageous when faced with a cluttered, chaotic, or distracting backdrop. The enchanting blur directs the viewer's gaze back to the central subject, creating a harmonious visual narrative.

This mode is not limited to certain iPhone models and is accessible on the latest devices and on older devices such as the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, XS, X, 8 Plus, and 7 Plus.

Seamless Portrait Mode Mastery

Engaging Portrait Mode is easy. Launch the Camera app, swipe to Portrait mode, and you're primed to shoot. Two vital considerations:

1. Light is paramount: Portrait Mode craves adequate lighting. If light is lacking, you'll be prompted for more radiance.

2. Perfect distance: Your subject's position matters. They should be 2 to 8 feet away, ensuring successful subject-background separation.

When you're optimally distanced, "Natural Light" (or "Depth Effect" for iPhone 7 Plus) will glow in yellow. This indicates successful recognition of the subject and background. The camera automatically focuses on the face and blurs the backdrop. Snap the shutter button, and you'll unveil a mesmerizing portrait with an ethereal background.

However, this is merely the tip of the iceberg in the realm of Portrait Mode. Beyond this lies a universe of possibilities.

Depth Control: Craft Your Blur Intensity

Equipped with an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS, or XS Max? Say hello to Depth Control. This wizardry enables post-photo adjustment of background blur intensity.

To wield Depth Control's might:

1. Open your portrait in Photos.

2. Tap Edit and click the f/number icon.

3. Underneath, spot the Depth slider. Slide left for more blur, right for less.

4. Lower f/number heightens blur. For instance, f/1.4 engulfs the background, while f/16 retains more detail.

Save changes once content, and revisit this powerful tool anytime.

Elevate with Portrait Lighting

Portrait Lighting, a feature beyond iPhone 7 Plus, imparts studio-like lighting effects to portraits. Transform your subject's illumination or create dramatic shadows. Even orchestrate black or white backgrounds.

Rather than configuring this during capture, experiment post-photo for better results:

1. Launch Photos and open your portrait.

2. Tap Edit.

3. Discover the Portrait Lighting icon (hexagonal) at the top left. Utilize the carousel to test various looks.

4. Fine-tune the effect's intensity with the slider underneath.

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 14:58 IST

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 14:58 IST
