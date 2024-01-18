Icon
Home How To Looking for a project management tool? Check 5 ways AI-powered Ayanza app can boost productivity

Looking for a project management tool? Check 5 ways AI-powered Ayanza app can boost productivity

Finding a Project management tool that matches your team's requirements is not easy. However, it is not impossible either and here we have revealed one - Ayanza app. Check how this AI-powered app can benefit your team.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 18 2024, 12:22 IST
Icon
Productivity apps
Know 5 ways Ayanza app can be beneficial as a Project management tool for you. (Pexels)
Productivity apps
Know 5 ways Ayanza app can be beneficial as a Project management tool for you. (Pexels)

Managing a large-scale team while keeping track of each team member and their tasks is not as easy as it seems. Project management is a vast area that requires strategic planning to keep everyone on the same page including clients and employees. Therefore, to keep up with the teams, projects, and ensure high productivity, we have found an AI-powered tool called theAyanza app that will help you manage teams and projects efficiently. This tool will ensure employee productivity, and collaboration, align organizational goals, and more. Check out more about the Ayanza app here.

What is the Ayanza app?

Ayanza is an AI-powered collaborative project management tool that helps boost productivity and keeps teams on track with schedules, project updates, and tasks. Its AI features generated automated workflows, tasks, schedules, notes and much more to save time. The app has a simple and intuitive user interface ensuring quick actions and easy usage of the platform. The app says it can “Easily connect objectives, projects, workflows, and notes to build healthy and successful teams.” If you are looking for such then check out its 5 features and ways it can benefit teams and organizations.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Top 5 ways the Ayanza app can benefit team collaboration and productivity

  • The tool helps teams align their team and project objectives and this results in an effective understanding of tasks and improve employee performance.
  • It offers various project management tools that help users manage tasks across all projects on a single platform, assign tasks, set deadlines, and track project and employee progress.
  • Users can manage their team productivity with automated workflows with AI features such as groom tasks, task prioritization, task completion, and more. It also offers easy viewing interfaces from which you can customize your tasks in your own suitable ways.
  • It also comes with a note-taking feature that is integrated with AI so you can provide prompts for the assistant to generate text for various tasks such as creating notes. Users can also leave comments and reactions on the created notes.
  • Additionally, it provides features for checking news updates related to the organisation, team chat, interaction with other productivity tools, templates, and much more.

Ayanza app offers some free functionalities of the app, however, its advanced features come in the subscription based model which starts at $6 per month. Features with GPT 4 and AI assist will cost $15 per month. Try out the free version to check how the app works for you and your team.

Also read these top stories today:

Samsung vs Apple! Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series with AI features to create dominance in the market. Could it regain the smartphone throne after losing out to Apple in 2023? Check how Samsung is looking to beat Apple here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launched! Samsung's latest flagship smartphones were launched with upgraded features at the Galaxy Unpacked event in California. It will go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone 15. Check out the specs comparison between Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Know how it is different from its top rival here.

The "just right" robots! As tall as a teddy bear and doped with generative AI, Moxie is capable of interacting with children telling them stories, giving math lessons and performing dance moves with two arms. Want to know more? Read here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 12:21 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon