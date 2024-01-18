Looking for a project management tool? Check 5 ways AI-powered Ayanza app can boost productivity

Managing a large-scale team while keeping track of each team member and their tasks is not as easy as it seems. Project management is a vast area that requires strategic planning to keep everyone on the same page including clients and employees. Therefore, to keep up with the teams, projects, and ensure high productivity, we have found an AI-powered tool called theAyanza app that will help you manage teams and projects efficiently. This tool will ensure employee productivity, and collaboration, align organizational goals, and more. Check out more about the Ayanza app here.

What is the Ayanza app?

Ayanza is an AI-powered collaborative project management tool that helps boost productivity and keeps teams on track with schedules, project updates, and tasks. Its AI features generated automated workflows, tasks, schedules, notes and much more to save time. The app has a simple and intuitive user interface ensuring quick actions and easy usage of the platform. The app says it can “Easily connect objectives, projects, workflows, and notes to build healthy and successful teams.” If you are looking for such then check out its 5 features and ways it can benefit teams and organizations.

Top 5 ways the Ayanza app can benefit team collaboration and productivity

The tool helps teams align their team and project objectives and this results in an effective understanding of tasks and improve employee performance.

It offers various project management tools that help users manage tasks across all projects on a single platform, assign tasks, set deadlines, and track project and employee progress.

Users can manage their team productivity with automated workflows with AI features such as groom tasks, task prioritization, task completion, and more. It also offers easy viewing interfaces from which you can customize your tasks in your own suitable ways.

It also comes with a note-taking feature that is integrated with AI so you can provide prompts for the assistant to generate text for various tasks such as creating notes. Users can also leave comments and reactions on the created notes.

Additionally, it provides features for checking news updates related to the organisation, team chat, interaction with other productivity tools, templates, and much more.

Ayanza app offers some free functionalities of the app, however, its advanced features come in the subscription based model which starts at $6 per month. Features with GPT 4 and AI assist will cost $15 per month. Try out the free version to check how the app works for you and your team.

