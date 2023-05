LSG vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live: Where to watch Lucknow vs Mumbai IPL Match Online

LSG vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Live: Qualifier 1 of TATA IPL 2023 saw Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans crash out of IPL with a 15-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja played a key role in the game, leading CSK to their 10th IPL final. Lucknow Super Giants face Mumbai Indians in today's Qualifier 2, with both teams looking to secure the spot for TATA IPL 2023 final.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Live: Time and Venue

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The LSG vs MI match will begin today, May 24, at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Live: Where to watch

The Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game.

To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

LSG vs MI: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad: KL Rahul (C), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith.