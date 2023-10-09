Icon
MP Police Constable Result 2023 is to be announced soon! Know how to check scores

The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board will soon announce results for MP Police Constable. Know how to check scores online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2023, 16:42 IST
Know how to check and download MP Police Constable Result 2023 (Unsplash)

The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (ESB MP) conducted the exam for various police constable posts. According to reports, a total of 7411 vacancies were announced which need to be filled. The exams were conducted from August 12 to September 12, 2023. The exam was conducted in two shifts, shift 1 was from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and shift two was from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam answer key was released on September 15. Now, the candidates are waiting for the results to be announced on their official website.

The ESB MP has not disclosed any date or time for when the MP Police Constable Result 2023 will be announced, however, it is expected to be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website, which is esb.mp.gov.in, for regular updates and notifications about the results. While checking the results, keep your admit card in hand as you will have to enter your details like roll number, application number, date of birth, etc. Once the result is out, the website may slow down due to heavy traffic, so keep calm and try to login after some time to get your result.

How to check MP Police Constable Result 2023

1. Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) at esb.mp.gov.in

2. On the homepage, the “ "Result- Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023" link will be provided after the result is announced.

3. A new page will appear in front of the screen where you'll be provided with a PDF of the result.

4. Open the PDF to check your scores.

5. Download the result PDF for your reference and further process.

6. Make sure to save it in a secure location on your device.

If you are unable to find your name in the PDF list then press CTDL+F and type your name in the box.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 16:42 IST
