10 best smartwatches under 2000: Check Fastrack, Boat, Fire-Boltt and more

10 best smartwatches under 2000: The holiday season is ongoing and the new year is around the clock, if you still have not bought a gift for your loved ones then there is still some time left. If you are someone who is looking for budget gifts then you are at the right place. We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under 2000 from top brands such as Fire-Boltt, Noise, Fastrack, and much more to help narrow down your research and struggle to find the right one for your friends and family. Before getting into the list check what you should consider before investing in a budget smartwatch. Products included in this article 90% OFF Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Ninja Call Pro Max 2.01” Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (17,534) 75% OFF Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) (49,412) 59% OFF Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Smart Watch|Biggest 1.95" Horizon Curve Display|SingleSync BT Calling v5.3|Built-in Alexa|Upto 5Day Battery|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes|150+ Watchfaces(Black) (5,301) 75% OFF Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69" TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Jet Black (49,412) 86% OFF Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Vogue Large 2.05" Display Smart Watch, Always On Display, Wireless Charging, App Based GPS with Bluetooth Calling & 500+ Watch Faces (Steel Black) (49,755) 78% OFF boAt Xtend Smart Watch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69” HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor, 5 ATM & 7 Days Battery(Pitch Black) (144,752) 84% OFF Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Dark Grey) (124,173) 80% OFF boAt Wave Call 2 Smart Watch with 1.83" HD Display, Advanced BT Calling, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins, 700+Active Modes, Live Cricket Scores, HR&SPO2 and Sleep Monitoring(Active Black) (40,087) 75% OFF boAt Ultima Call Max Smart Watch with 2" Big HD Display, Advanced BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, 10 Days Battery Life, Multiple Watch Faces, IP68, HR & SpO2, Sedentary Alerts(Active Black) (1,316) 70% OFF Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black) (4,901)

List of Best Selling Products

What to consider before buying budget smartwatch

The first thing you should check is the build quality and material used for the smartwatch design. Make sure to check the quality of the watch is not poor and has a durable build for lasting performance.

Check out the features of the smartwatch such as health monitoring features, sports modes, Bluetooth calling, gesture features, etc. Also, analyze the functionalities it provides to make sure it provides a premium experience in the budget range.

The most important thing one should consider about a smartwatch is its battery life. Make sure the smartwatch you pick has an average battery life of up to 5 to 7 days.

Check the Bluetooth version of the smartwatch support, make sure it supports the latest version so you do not face any connectivity issues in terms of calling or getting notifications.

Also, check if the smartwatch provides some additional storage for saving music or saving contacts. This will provide you with greater accessibility on using a smartwatch.

10 best smartwatches under 2000

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max:

B0C496V772-1

The first on the list of best smartwatches under 2000 is the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max. The smartwatch features a 2.01-inch large display with a 320nits peak brightness. The smartwatch comes with an attractive and sleek metal body. The Fire-Boltt has various unique features which may come to your liking.

The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling which enables users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist, without the need to reach for their phone. The smartwatch ensures crystal-clear audio quality, allowing you to have conversations with ease. The smartwatch enables users to manage camera control and music control from the wrist. You can also adjust camera settings, frame your shots, and capture the perfect angle. It offers more than 120 sports modes such as cycling, swimming, etc. It also comes with voice assistance and health suite features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more.

Specifications Display: 2.01-inch Battery life: Up to 15 days Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth calling: yes Brightness: 320nits

2. Noise Pulse 2 Max:

B0B6BLTGTT-2

If you are looking for Noise smartwatches, then Noise Pulse 2 Max may come to your liking in terms of specifications and eye-catching design. The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch TFT LCD display that sports 550 nits of peak brightness. It comes with Bluetooth calling features which enable users to talk directly to your loved ones from your wrist, manage calls, access your favourite contacts and dial from the dial pad.

It is powered by Tru Sync technology that ensures faster and more stable connection and low power consumption. It comes with a Noise Health Suite which keeps track of wellness in terms of tracking Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. Additionally, it has 100 sports modes through which you can also manage your fitness. The Noise Pulse 2 Max offers up to 10 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.85-inch Battery life: Up to 10 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: yes Brightness: 550 nits

3. Fastrack New Limitless FS1:

B0BZ8T21V4-3

The next on the list of 10 best smartwatches under 2000 is the Fastrack New Limitless FS1. The smartwatch offers a 1.95-inch horizon curve display with bright pixel resolution and 500nits peak brightness. The smartwatch is also powered by an ATS Chipset which ensures faster processing, zero lags and high accuracy on your smartwatch. It offers various useful features which may be liked by your friends and family.

The Fastrack New Limitless FS1 offers music control and in-app camera control. It also has built-in Alexa which helps users set up alarms, reminders or add groceries to their cart. It offers various health suite features such as heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and much more. You can watch all the personal stats on the Fastrack Reflex World App. Lastly, then Fastrack New Limitless FS1 claims to offer up to 10 days battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.95-inch Battery life: Up to 10 days Water resistance: - Bluetooth calling: yes Brightness: 500nits

4. Noise Pulse Go Buzz:

B0B5LVS732-4

If you are looking for a stylish and feature-filled smartwatch then this model could be the best in the Noise smartwatch category. The Noise Pulse Go Buzz features a 1.69-inch TFT display with up to 500 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch also features a Bluetooth calling feature which enables users to connect with the caller right from their wrist. It also comes with various utility features such as idle alert and drink water reminder, weather forecast, set alarms and more.

It is equipped with TruSync feature which enables users to experience fast and stable connectivity with low power consumption. The Noise smartwatch comes with multiple Noise Health Suite like 24/7 heart rate tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring, stages of sleeping, etc. Furthermore, sports enthusiasts also get 100 sports modes with auto sports detection. The company claims to provide up to 7 days of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling.

Specifications Display: 1.69-inch Battery life: Up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: yes Brightness: 500 nits

5. Fire-Boltt vogue:

B0C5CWQ6TQ-5

The next on this list of 10 best smartwatches under 2000 is the Fire-Boltt Vogue, which offers amazing style and features for users to enjoy premium quality in a budget range. The smartwatch features a massive 2.05-inch display with immersive visuals, Always-On-Display, and up to 600 nits brightness. The smartwatch features Voice assistance through which you can set reminders, check weather updates, and much more. It has a rotating crown that offers effortless navigation and a touch of elegance at your fingertips.

The smartwatch features various health suite features which track heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep, stress, and others. It also comes with multiple sports modes and smart notifications to get all the recent updates. It offers NFC access control, camera control, music control, and most importantly Bluetooth calling. The watch can work for 6 days on a single charge and supports wireless charging.

Specifications Display: 2.05-inch Battery life: up to 6 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 600 nits

6. Boat Xtend:

B096VF5YYF-6

The Boat Xtend comes with some unique features and a stylish watch dial. The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch big square colour LCD display with round dial features. The display also offers 500nits peak brightness, however, it does not have a Always-on display. It also comes with an ambient light display which allows automatic adjustment of brightness on the watch, suited to your environment.

The watch comes with a stress monitor that reads your HR to indicate stress levels. It also monitors your heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen levels) to keep a tab on your overall health. It also tracks all stages of sleep every night and keeps a tab on your sleep health with the sleep monitoring feature on the watch. It offers 14 sports modes with 5 ATM dust and water resistance. It also offers up to 7 Days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.69-inch Battery life: up to 7 Days Water resistance: 5ATM Bluetooth calling: NO Brightness: 500nits

7. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra:

B0BY2NN719-7

The next on the list of best smartwatches under 2000 is the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra. The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch TFT Color Full Touch Screen display with high resolution and 320nits peak brightness. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra has stainless steel magnetic closure straps for the ultimate luxury look and sleek finish. It supports Bluetooth calling which enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone.

It also features control of the music and more than 120 sports modes which track each activity effectively. It also supports notifications from all social media channels such as Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook, Call Notifications, and others. It has Health Tracking features such as SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep, Sports Tracking, and many more. The smartwatch comes with an AI Voice assistant that can with one tap wake up Siri/Google on your phone and you can give the commands to get your work accomplished.

Specifications Display: 1.39-inch Battery life: Up to 7 days Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 320nits

8. Boat Wave Call 2:

B0C7WGPM6R-8

If you are looking for a feature-filled smartwatch under 2000 then Boat Wave Call 2 is the one for you as it offers various new features. The smartwatch features a 1.83-inch HD display with a square dial which offers a full capacitive touch experience. The display also offers a 550nit peak brightness for an amazing viewing experience. It enables users to customize watch faces as per their needs through which they can choose, backgrounds, themes, and widgets. The watch offers more than 700 active modes, from running to binge-watching, from weight training to dog walking, and from skateboarding to snuggling, Ultima Call makes every moment count. It offers advanced Bluetooth calling, with a dial pad and microphone. The smartwatch also provides live cricket scores through notifications.

Specifications Display: 1.83-inch Battery life: up to 6 days Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth calling: yes Brightness: 550nits

9. Boat Ultima Call Max:

B0C45TDR6W-9

The ninth on this list of 10 best smartwatches under 2000 is the Boat Ultima Call Max which offers various smart features. The smartwatch features a 2-inch full touch Display with 500 nits peak brightness. through the Bluetooth calling feature enables users can make instant calls and stay connected with their near and dear ones as it also supports a microphone and speaker.

The Boat Ultima Call Max includes music control, Quick Widget, Games, Custom Ringtones, DND Mode, Camera Control, Eco Mode, Weather, Alarms, Stopwatch and Timer. The smartwatch includes various health features such as Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep Monitoring, Menstrual Tracker and Sedentary Alerts. For fitness tracking, the smartwatch comes with more than 100 sports modes. In terms of battery life, it lasts up to 10 days on normal usage and can last up to 2-3 days with BT Calling.

Specifications Display: 2-inch Battery life: up to 10 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 500 nits

10. Noise Force Rugged:

B0BMVT1R78-10

The last on the list of best smartwatches under 2000 is the Noise Force Rugged which has some great offerings to its users. The smartwatch features a 1.32-inch high-resolution display with 550 nits peak brightness to enjoy easy outdoor viewing, even in the bright sun. It comes with an impact-resistant build and it is designed to be sporty and rugged. It features an attractive functional rotating crown which enables users to easily navigate through the smartwatch functionalities.

The smartwatch also comes with a Bluetooth calling feature along with a dial pad and call logs where you can save 5 contacts on the watch. It offers various Noise Health Suite features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Breathing practice and female cycle tracker. The watch comes with multiple sports modes from which you can choose as your daily fitness routine or activity. It also offers productivity suites such as reminders, weather, world clock, alarm, stopwatch, and timer. The smartwatch goes an entire week without charging with up to 7 days of battery life.



Specifications Display: Battery: Water resistance Bluetooth: Brightness: