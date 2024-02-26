Budget phones under 15,000: 10 best affordable models everyone

What if you were informed that a high-performance smartphone does not have to be expensive? India is currently witnessing the arrival of a stunning range of the best budget mobiles that effectively mix cost with expanded capabilities, establishing a new standard for technology in the budget market. These smartphones give a compelling and well-rounded user experience, from multitasking competence and smooth performance to quality high-resolution cameras, a long-lasting battery life, and many stylish and innovative designs. Products included in this article 37% OFF iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (Stellar Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with Charger | Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | Travel Adaptor Included in The Box (21,163) 42% OFF Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (ICY Silver,6GB,128GB)|50MP Triple Cam|Segment's Only 6000 mAh 5G SP|5nm Processor|2 Gen. OS Upgrade & 4 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM Plus|Android 13|Without Charger (18,189) 21% OFF realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 6GB,128GB Storage ） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge (8,337) 31% OFF Poco X5 5G (Supernova Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) (29) 21% OFF Redmi 13C 5G (Startrail Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G | 90Hz Display (1,494) Realme 9 5G (Stargaze White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) (145) 48% OFF SAMSUNG Galaxy F14 5G 6GB RAM 128GB Storage (Goat Green) 35% OFF OPPO A38 (Glowing Gold, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery and 33W SUPERVOOC | 6.56" HD 90Hz Waterdrop Display | 50MP Rear AI Camera with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers (53) 40% OFF Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 7GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware) (6,950) 40% OFF realme narzo N55 (Prime Black, 6GB+128GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Super High-res 64MP Primary AI Camera (11,628)

Companies like Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, Motorola, and others are major players in the affordable smartphone industry in India. While some concessions are unavoidable, mobile makers guarantee that new budget smartphones shine in one specific area, whether it is battery life, processor power, user interface, camera technology, or others. There are a few affordable alternatives that could even be termed all-rounders.

Powerful multitasking devices and more are now available in affordable smartphones under 15000 price bracket. This is the fastest-growing pricing segment in the Indian smartphone business. The present smartphone market is a treasure mine of low-cost, high-performance possibilities. With just 15000, you may get your hands on a smartphone that checks all of the boxes for power users.

There is a gadget for everyone, whether you enjoy gaming, 4K video shooting, or seamless multitasking. You may get a dependable phone that not only fulfils your needs but also exceeds them in terms of build quality, photography capabilities, and battery life. There's no need to stretch your budget to 35,000-50,000 dollars anymore!

In this post, we've compiled a list of the top smartphones under 15,000, making it easy for you to pick a gadget that meets all of your requirements without being heavy on your budget. So, without further ado, here are some of the top budget phones under 15000 that you should think about.

1. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Among the top budget phones, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G maintains basic yet modern things. The performance of the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is its most notable feature. The phone is possibly one of the finest performers in its pricing range. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is India's first smartphone to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which is manufactured using a 6nm technology. iQoo says that its 5G smartphone outperforms rival handsets. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is powered by the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It includes a few third-party programmes that can be deleted if desired.

The display of the phone is a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a full-HD+ resolution. It also has a 120Hz display, twin cameras, and a large battery in the hopes of providing a nice all-around experience. The phone has a 5000mAh battery and supports rapid charging up to 18W. Wi-Fi AC, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, FM radio, and other features are supported by the gadget.

Specifications of iQOO Z6 Lite 5G:

Brand: iQOO

Model: Z6 Lite 5G

Display: 6.58-inch IPS LCD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC

Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Pros Cons Amazing performance No charger in box Amazing display Not great for gaming Android 13 update

2. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The battery life, performance, and camera of the best budget phones under 15000 Samsung Galaxy M14 5G are excellent. It offers outstanding value for money by not only providing 5G connection on a budget but also exceeding expectations in terms of raw performance. While this is not a phone for dedicated gamers that play intense smartphone games, it is more than capable of running most basic apps and even basic games without issue.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has a simple and attractive design. It also has a PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. What makes the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G one of the greatest gadgets in our list, along with 6GB of RAM and the Exynos 1330 SoC, is the smartphone's outstanding battery backup with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The triple rear cameras of the Galaxy M14 can shoot high-quality photographs in both daylight and low-light scenarios.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G:

Brand: Samsung

Model: Galaxy M14 5G

Display: 6.6-inch PLS LCD

Processor: Exynos 1330 Octa Core

Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Pros Cons Impressive battery life Heavy Great camera quality Does not come with charger Good performance

3. Realme Narzo 60x 5G

The realme narzo 60x 5G is among the best budget mobiles featureing an IntersellarX design on the back with a glitter sand process and gradient light effect. The MediaTek Dimensity 6,100+ chipset, manufactured on a 6nm technology, powers the Realme Narzo 60x 5G. Its 5000mAh battery's quick 33W SUPERVOOC charging ensures continuous productivity. The realme narzo 60x 5G is driven by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC and offers adequate gaming performance. The phone has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The narzo 60x 5G has a dual camera arrangement on the back with a 50 MP AI primary camera and a 2 MP depth secondary camera. It includes an 8 MP selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calling. In terms of image quality, we obtained some beautiful results that are fairly good for this pricing point.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 60x 5G:

Brand: Realme

Model: Narzo 60x 5G

Display: 6.72-inch IPS LCD display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC

Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Pros Cons Great performance Some bloatware Decent cameras Good battery life

4. Poco X5 5G

The POCO X5 5G smartphone's revolutionary features captivate you with its flawless performance and outstanding functionality. Because of its built-in 6 nm technology, the top budget phone POCO X5 5G's Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 660 CPU, enable excellent gaming performance.

In addition, the huge 16.94 cm (6.67) FHD+ AMOLED Display will astound you with its immersive viewing experience. The 120 Hz refresh rate provides for very smooth navigation. Furthermore, this phone comes with a 33 W quick charger to ensure that you always have enough juice for the day and can work normally. With the POCO X5 5G, you can enjoy seamless networking with Dual 5G and compatibility for 7 5G bands. The 8 MP ultra-wide camera captures your surroundings with a single tap, making it great for creating epic landscape photographs and group selfies. Furthermore, the 48 MP AI camera captures great detail and vibrant colours in every shot, igniting your social media game.

Specifications of Poco X5 5G:

Brand: Poco

Model: X5 5G

Display: 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED Display

Processor: Snapdragon 695

Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Pros Cons Decent performance Camera quality is average FHD+ AMOLED Display Great battery life

5. Redmi 13C 5G

The starry design, inspired by the 'Star Trails,' provides it a cool appeal for space theme fans. When you tilt the Redmi 13C 5G, you can see these star trails. Not only that, but when light bounces off the back panel of the smartphone, it becomes iridescent. Its 6.74-inch tall display only has HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixel) quality with an archaic waterdrop-style notch. The glass back and the screen's snappy 90Hz refresh rate add to its allure. Value Smartphones under 15000, Redmi 13C 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, which allows you to multitask without latency or heating up. The processor is even capable of gaming.

The Redmi 13C 5G has a dual camera configuration on the back. A 50-megapixel primary camera and a VGA sensor are included. A 5-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front. The 5-megapixel sensor captures vivid and realistic images while not unduly smoothing the skin. Although 18W charging is supported, the box only includes a 10W charger.

Specifications of Redmi 13C 5G:

Brand: Redmi

Model: 13C 5G

Display: 6.74 HD+ Display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

Memory: 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Pros Cons Great performance Average camera Nice battery life Amazing look

6. Realme 9 5G

The realme 9 5G is ready to be your dependable and efficient workmate, thanks to its 2.4 GHz processor and unique 6 nm architecture. This phone has a Dimensity 810 5G CPU that can clock up to 2.4 GHz and is driven by a sophisticated 6 nm architecture, ensuring a faultless experience and reducing the time it takes to interface with your preferred app. This phone has a 5000 mAh battery, and the 18 W Fast Charge allows you to charge it rapidly and effectively. The 16.51 cm (6.5) LCD panel and 90 Hz refresh rate improve the visual and operating experience.

The 48 MP AI-powered camera captures flawless images to create magical occasions. The 16 MP front camera will satiate your selfie craving by producing stunning photos. The Street Photography Mode lets you snap photographs even in low-light situations. This phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, making it ideal for heavy use.

Specifications of Realme 9 5G:

Brand: Realme

Model: 9 5G

Display: 6.5 LCD display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G

Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Pros Cons Great performance Only 64GB internal storage Long battery life Nice camera quality

7. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F14 smartphone has a segment-only 5nm processor that allows for easy multitasking, gaming, and other activities. It boasts a huge display of around 16.72 cm (6.5) full HD+ display that allows for immersive viewing. The Samsung Galaxy F14 smartphone includes 5G connectivity with 13 bands for quick, easy, and smooth browsing. The OS and security upgrades on this smartphone keep you up-to-date and secure.

This smartphone has a 6000 mAh battery with 25 W rapid charging that may last up to 2 days on a single charge, allowing you to binge-watch all night. The 12 GB of RAM provides plenty of storage capacity for all of your files. The Android 13 comes with One UI core 5.1, which allows you to tailor your smartphone according to your preferences. With this smartphone's 50 MP main camera and 13 MP front camera, you can take stunning photos and gorgeous selfies. This smartphone includes the Samsung wallet, allowing you to conduct cashless transactions with ease.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy F14 5G:

Brand: Samsung

Model: Galaxy F14 5G

Display: 6.5 full HD+ display

Processor: Exynos 1330

Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Pros Cons 5G enabled Adapter for charger not provided Great battery life Good performance

8. OPPO A38

Oppo A38 is a powerhouse of innovation and functionality that is designed to meet all of your needs. This device has it all, from lightning-fast charging to a great camera. This smartphone has it all, from fast charging and excellent performance to beautiful photos and durability. The Oppo A38's 90 Hz Sunlight Display brings your material to alive with brilliant colours and silky-smooth scrolling.

The Oppo A38's 50 MP AI Camera can record breathtaking moments. This camera enhances the beauty and detail in your images, ensuring that your memories are crystal clear. In terms of selfies, the enhanced AI Portrait Retouching tool enhances your natural beauty. The Oppo A38 is equipped with a specific gaming chipset and a clever processing engine that enables peak performance even under extreme conditions. With up to 4 GB of additional RAM and up to 1 TB of additional storage, you'll have the power and room to deal with whatever life throws at you.

Specifications of OPPO A38:

Brand: OPPO

Model: A38

Display: 6.56" HD

Processor: Helio G70

Memory: 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Pros Cons 33W SUPERVOOC Charging Camera is average Nice display

9. Lava Blaze 5G

At first glance, Lava Blaze 5G appears to be a good-looking smartphone with an appealing rear panel. On the smartphone, the brand has included a ring light that may be utilised for notifications. The Lava Blaze 2 5G features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Mediatek Dimensity 6020 processor powers the Lava Blaze 2 5G. It has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes in a 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant. Furthermore, the Blaze 2 5G is powered by the Android 13 operating system. It works well even when gaming.

The Lava Blaze 2 5G has two cameras: a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel depth sensor. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front. Both cameras produce detailed, high-quality photos. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 18-watt rapid charging. It takes approximately 1.8 hours to charge from 0% to 100%.

Specifications of Lava Blaze 5G:

Brand: Lava

Model: Blaze 5G

Display: 6.56-inch IPS LCD display

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6020

Memory: 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Pros Cons Great performance OS can be improved Nice cameras Great battery life 5G enabled

10. Realme Narzo N55

The sleek and beautiful Realme Narzo N55 is among our list of budget phones under 15000 with powerful features including the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, a 64MP AI camera, up to 12GB dynamic RAM, and a 5000mAh large battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge. The Realme Narzo N55's 17.07cm (6.72") 90Hz FHD+ Display is one of its most notable characteristics, with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4% and peak brightness of 680nits. The phone's 180Hz touch sampling rate and 16.7M screen colours deliver an unrivalled viewing experience.

The 64MP AI camera and 8MP AI selfie camera of the Realme Narzo N55, both have AI Beauty, Filter, AI Scene Recognition, Night Mode, Professional, Portrait Mode, Street, Panoramic view, HDR, 64MP Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Starry, Chroma Boost and AI Colour Portrait.

Specifications of Realme Narzo N55:

Brand: Realme

Model: Narzo N55

Display: 6.72” 90Hz FHD+ Display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 chipset

Memory:6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Pros Cons Smooth performance Bloatware 33W SUPERVOOC charging Amazing camera quality

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Dual camera 5000 mAh battery Dual SIM Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Triple camera 6,000mAh battery Dual SIM Realme Narzo 60x 5G IntersellarX design 5G enabled Dual SIM POCO X5 5G AMOLED Display 5G enabled Dual SIM Redmi 13C 5G Starry design 5G enabled Dual SIM Realme 9 5G Tripple camera 5G enabled Dual SIM Samsung Galaxy F14 5G 6000 mAh battery 5G enabled Dual SIM OPPO A38 33W SUPERVOOC Charging Five-Grade Access Privacy Three-Finger Translate feature Lava Blaze 5G 5G enabled 5000mAh battery Triple camera Realme Narzo N55 AI camera 33W SUPERVOOC Charging Dual SIM

Best value for money

Realme Narzo N55

The Realme Narzo N55 has an ultra-slim design and comes in two colours: Prime Black and Prime Blue. The Realme Narzo N55 has a big 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging, allowing users to fast recharge their phones and stay connected and productive for longer periods of time. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 CPU, which offers exceptional performance, particularly for gaming and multitasking. The phone has a huge 17.07cm (6.72") FHD+ display with bright colours and clear details.

The 64MP AI camera on the Realme Narzo N55 delivers outstanding photos and movies with high levels of detail and clarity. Budget-Friendly Mobile Phones Realme Narzo N55 is an extraordinarily powerful and feature-rich phone that provides unparalleled value for money. Its importance in the Indian smartphone industry cannot be emphasised, as it offers high-quality features at a low price point, meeting the needs of budget-conscious users who seek high-quality features.

Best product overall

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a low-cost smartphone with one of the simplest designs in this price range. The design is simple but effective. The display is 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V. The display is a PLS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Galaxy M14 5G has a big 6000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging capabilities. With this large battery, you may easily use the smartphone continuously for over two days. Running multiple apps, scrolling social media, online surfing, viewing movies, and other chores are all possible with the Exynos 1330 chipset. The operating system is simple to use and has numerous new functions. The triple camera configuration includes the phone's 50MP primary, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor at the back, as well as the LED. The device captures stunning and detailed photographs, especially in bright sunlight outside. The colours are realistic and the photos have an excellent dynamic range. A 13MP front-facing camera provides beautiful photographs with vibrant colours and decent detailing for selfies.

In terms of overall performance, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is the best among Affordable Smartphones under 15000.

How to buy the best smartphone under Rs.15,000?

So, do you already have a worthy budget smartphone in mind? Research and consider the following things while looking for budget phones under 15000:

Performance: Make sure the phone has a powerful processor and enough RAM to allow for smooth multitasking and rapid app launches.

Make sure the phone has a powerful processor and enough RAM to allow for smooth multitasking and rapid app launches. Battery Life: Look for a smartphone with a powerful battery that can keep up with your everyday usage without needing to be recharged frequently.

Look for a smartphone with a powerful battery that can keep up with your everyday usage without needing to be recharged frequently. Camera Quality: If photography is essential to you, look into the camera specifications. Higher resolution and advanced features help to improve photo quality.

If photography is essential to you, look into the camera specifications. Higher resolution and advanced features help to improve photo quality. Display: Examine the screen size, resolution, and technology. A bright and clear display improves your overall experience.

Examine the screen size, resolution, and technology. A bright and clear display improves your overall experience. Capacity: Choose a phone with plenty of internal capacity and see if it allows expandable storage via microSD cards for added versatility.

Choose a phone with plenty of internal capacity and see if it allows expandable storage via microSD cards for added versatility. Build Quality: Take into account the building materials and design. A phone that is both durable and aesthetically beautiful is a plus.

Take into account the building materials and design. A phone that is both durable and aesthetically beautiful is a plus. Software and Updates: Make sure the phone is running the most recent operating system, and look into the manufacturer's history of providing timely software updates.

Make sure the phone is running the most recent operating system, and look into the manufacturer's history of providing timely software updates. Connectivity: Confirm the availability of critical features such as 4G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC based on your requirements.