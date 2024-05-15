 Apple Watch X concept revealed: Here's how the next smartwatch from Apple may look like | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Apple Watch X concept revealed: Here's how the next smartwatch from Apple may look like

Apple Watch X concept revealed: Here's how the next smartwatch from Apple may look like

A group of designers has conceptualized the Apple Watch X, offering a glimpse into a potentially thinner and more feature-rich iteration of the iconic smartwatch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2024, 11:52 IST
Apple Watch X
Designers speculate on the potential features and design of the upcoming Apple Watch X, envisioning a sleeker profile and innovative functionalities. (unsplash)

Reports from various sources suggest that Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest smartwatch iteration, potentially named the Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch X. A group of designers has purportedly conceptualized the device, envisioning it as a sleeker variant dubbed the Apple Watch X. Here's an overview of the speculated features and design elements based on these reports.

Apple Watch X Concept: Design and Features

Designer Lukas Gehrer from German design agency Wordsmattr has disclosed that his team has been diligently working on a comprehensive design concept for the Apple Watch X over a span of three months. The envisioned Apple Watch X bears resemblance to the current Apple Watch Ultra model but is portrayed as thinner with subtly curved edges as opposed to the Ultra's flat ones. Notably, the concept also explores the aesthetics of a darker titanium casing for the smartwatch.

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
76% OFF
Boat Xtend Pro
  • AMOLED Display
  • 1.78 Inch
  • Water proof
₹3,298₹13,789
Buy now
Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Max Plus
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹2,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Hulk
  • AMOLED Display
  • 1.78 Inch
  • Water proof
₹1,899
Check details
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

One notable addition depicted in the concept is a built-in camera integrated into the screen, purportedly intended to facilitate FaceTime calls. Furthermore, speculations hint at the inclusion of a blood pressure sensor, aligning with ongoing rumors surrounding Apple's development efforts in this domain.

Rumored Enhancements and Launch Expectations

According to insights gleaned from Bloomberg, the Apple Watch X is anticipated to herald the most significant redesign in the product's history. Rumors suggest a potential reduction in thickness and the introduction of a novel magnetic band system. However, such modifications might entail a departure from compatibility with existing watch bands.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the Apple Watch X, the precise timeline for its release remains uncertain. While initial projections pointed towards a launch later this year, some industry analysts speculate potential delays, pushing the debut possibly into late 2025. This conjecture stems from the perceived complexity of implementing the rumored design changes.

As anticipation mounts for the purported unveiling of the Apple Watch X, enthusiasts await further insights into its design, features, and eventual release timeline. While speculations abound regarding potential enhancements, including a sleeker profile and innovative functionalities like a built-in camera and blood pressure sensor, Apple has yet to officially confirm these details. Until then, the tech community eagerly anticipates any official announcements from the Cupertino-based tech giant.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 11:51 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation 10 best smartwatch for iphone: seamless integration with your apple ecosystem 10 best smartwatches under rs.700 for kids: check cool and trendy picks apple watch to delay blood pressure monitoring! know the reason behind this apple watch se vs series 3: which one should you go for? sonic lamb headphones now available on amazon: check price, specs, features and more noise launches pop buds with enc, 50 hours of battery life; check features, price and more premium bonanza: top smartwatches under rs. 3000 apple unveils apple watch pride edition to mark pride month 2020 jabra elite 85t gets new features with first software upgrade
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands
Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Mother's day gifts ideas: From Ubon, Boat Rockerz to OnePlus, check top 5 neckband earphones
Mother's day gifts ideas: From Ubon, boAt Rockerz to OnePlus, check top 5 neckband earphones
Your old TV just became a powerful PC with computing sticks
Your old TV just became a powerful PC with computing sticks
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
Itel S24 budget smartphone with 108MP AI camera launched
Itel S24 budget smartphone with 108MP AI camera launched: Check out specs, features and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets