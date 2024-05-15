Apple Watch X concept revealed: Here's how the next smartwatch from Apple may look like

Reports from various sources suggest that Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest smartwatch iteration, potentially named the Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch X. A group of designers has purportedly conceptualized the device, envisioning it as a sleeker variant dubbed the Apple Watch X. Here's an overview of the speculated features and design elements based on these reports.

Designer Lukas Gehrer from German design agency Wordsmattr has disclosed that his team has been diligently working on a comprehensive design concept for the Apple Watch X over a span of three months. The envisioned Apple Watch X bears resemblance to the current Apple Watch Ultra model but is portrayed as thinner with subtly curved edges as opposed to the Ultra's flat ones. Notably, the concept also explores the aesthetics of a darker titanium casing for the smartwatch.

One notable addition depicted in the concept is a built-in camera integrated into the screen, purportedly intended to facilitate FaceTime calls. Furthermore, speculations hint at the inclusion of a blood pressure sensor, aligning with ongoing rumors surrounding Apple's development efforts in this domain.

According to insights gleaned from Bloomberg, the Apple Watch X is anticipated to herald the most significant redesign in the product's history. Rumors suggest a potential reduction in thickness and the introduction of a novel magnetic band system. However, such modifications might entail a departure from compatibility with existing watch bands.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the Apple Watch X, the precise timeline for its release remains uncertain. While initial projections pointed towards a launch later this year, some industry analysts speculate potential delays, pushing the debut possibly into late 2025. This conjecture stems from the perceived complexity of implementing the rumored design changes.

As anticipation mounts for the purported unveiling of the Apple Watch X, enthusiasts await further insights into its design, features, and eventual release timeline. While speculations abound regarding potential enhancements, including a sleeker profile and innovative functionalities like a built-in camera and blood pressure sensor, Apple has yet to officially confirm these details. Until then, the tech community eagerly anticipates any official announcements from the Cupertino-based tech giant.

