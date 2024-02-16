Best gaming keyboard under 5000: 10 most efficient picks

Playing high-tech games with an average keyboard can be like driving a sports car on a gravel road — you're just not getting the best experience. Enter the world of the best gaming keyboards, where every keystroke brings you closer to gaming excellence, especially when you're on a budget. Finding a top-tier gaming keyboard under ₹5000 might seem challenging, but it's entirely possible with the right guidance. Products included in this article 67% OFF Ant Esports MK1500 Mini 60% Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard with Membrane Switches for PC / Mobile / Tablets / Laptop / TV's- White (358) Zebronics Transformer Gaming Usb Keyboard & Mouse Combo,Braided Cable,Durable Al body,Multimedia keys & Gaming Mouse with 6 Buttons, Multi-Color LED Lights, High-Resolution Sensor with 3200 DPI(white) (31,091) 33% OFF Redragon Kumara K552-RGB LED Backlit USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Without Numlock Keys, Black (14,580) 32% OFF MageGee Portable 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, MK-Box LED Backlit Compact 68 Keys Mini Wired Office Keyboard with Blue Switch for Windows Laptop PC Mac - Grey/Black (1,505) 34% OFF MageGee Gaming Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo, K1 LED Rainbow Backlit Keyboard with 104 Key Computer PC Gaming Keyboard for PC/Laptop(White) (12,546) 76% OFF Portronics Hydra 10 Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard with Bluetooth 5.0 + 2.4 GHz, RGB Lights 16.8 Million Colors, Type C Charging, Compatible with PCs, Smartphones and Tablets(Red) (448) 28% OFF Redragon K599 Diemos RGB LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Black) (1,461) 22% OFF Redragon Shiva K512 RGB Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Multimedia Keys, 6 Extra On-Board Macro Keys, Dedicated Media Control, Detachable Wrist Rest- Black (9,152) 26% OFF EvoFox Warhammer Full Size Gaming Keyboard with Breathing Effect LED Backlit | Metal Top | Floating Keycaps | 19 Anti Ghosting Keys | Windows Lock Key | Braided Cable | (Black) (601) 48% OFF HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, 4 LED Indicators, Mechanical Switches, Double Injection Key Caps, and Windows Lock Key (1,822)

Gaming keyboards, unlike their standard counterparts, are designed with precision, responsiveness, and durability in mind. They are the unsung heroes of the gaming world, turning mundane button presses into seamless, interactive experiences. A good gaming keyboard can be the difference between victory and defeat in fast-paced games. But what makes a gaming keyboard truly stand out? Is it the tactile feedback of mechanical keys, customizable RGB lighting, dedicated macro keys, or anti-ghosting capabilities? The answer varies for every gamer.

In this guide, we delve into the 10 most efficient picks for the best gaming keyboards available under ₹5000. This price range is particularly intriguing, as it sits at the crossroads of affordability and quality. It's here that manufacturers often bring their A-game, packing as many high-end features as possible into a cost-effective package. We're talking about keyboards that offer not just the basic needs of a gamer but also those little extras that enhance the overall gaming experience — all without emptying your wallet.

Each keyboard in our list has been selected based on a range of factors critical to gaming performance and user experience. From the robustness of the build to the responsiveness of the keys, from the customizability of the settings to the ergonomics of the design, these keyboards tick all the right boxes. Whether you're an amateur enthusiast or a seasoned pro, the right keyboard can elevate your gaming sessions significantly. As you dive into our comprehensive list of the best gaming keyboards under ₹5000, prepare to be introduced to a world where affordability meets functionality. These aren't just tools; they're gateways to a more immersive gaming experience. Get ready to explore keyboards that promise to keep pace with your reflexes and enhance your gaming skills, all while ensuring you stay within your budget.

1. Ant Esports MK1500 Mini 60% Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard with Membrane Switches for PC / Mobile / Tablets / Laptop / TV's- White

B09X3K12PR-1

This 60% wireless keyboard is a gamer's dream. Its tiny size and featherweight build makes it perfect for tight spaces and clutter-free setups while still packing a punch. The white plastic blend construction looks sleek and stylish, fitting in with any esthetic. The detachable USB-C cable charges the keyboard in just hours so you're always ready to go. The membrane keys are rated for 50 million clicks, ensuring long-lasting durability. The full RGB backlighting lets you illuminate your setup in a spectrum of colors. And the Bluetooth connectivity means you have universal compatibility with PCs, laptops, tablets, phones, and more. Whether you're gaming for hours or typing up reports at work, this mini wireless keyboard brings compact portability and clever features that help you play (and work) like a pro.

Specifications of Ant Esports MK1500 Mini 60% Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard with Membrane Switches for PC / Mobile / Tablets / Laptop / TV's- White:

Type: Wireless Gaming Keyboard

Switches: Membrane

Compatibility: PC, Mobile, Tablets, Laptop, TV

Key Features: 60% compact design, RGB lighting

Color: White

Connectivity: Wireless

Pros Cons Compact 60% size saves desk space Membrane switches may lack the tactile feel of mechanical switches Wireless connectivity for flexibility Limited battery life compared to wired keyboards RGB lighting adds aesthetic appeal Not suitable for users who prefer full-size keyboards Compatible with multiple devices May lack some advanced gaming features

2. Zebronics Transformer Gaming Usb Keyboard & Mouse Combo,Braided Cable,Durable Al body,Multimedia keys & Gaming Mouse with 6 Buttons, Multi-Color LED Lights, High-Resolution Sensor with 3200 DPI(white)

B09M742LJT-2

This Zebronics gaming keyboard and mouse combo brings high-performance features to your desktop at an affordable price. The keyboard features multi-color LED backlighting with 4 adjustable modes and integrated multimedia keys to control your media. The braided USB cable ensures durability, while the alloy body construction provides a sturdy foundation for intense gameplay. The gaming mouse offers a high-resolution 3200 DPI optical sensor for precision tracking, 6 programmable buttons for customizable controls, and multi-color LED lighting effects for a stylish look. With an 80 million-click lifespan, this combo is built to last through marathon gaming sessions. Together, the keyboard and mouse deliver comfortable, responsive controls and customizable features to level up your gaming experience, giving you an edge over the competition.

Specifications of Zebronics Transformer Gaming Usb Keyboard & Mouse Combo,Braided Cable,Durable Al body,Multimedia keys & Gaming Mouse with 6 Buttons, Multi-Color LED Lights, High-Resolution Sensor with 3200 DPI(white):

Keyboard Type: Wired Gaming Keyboard

Mouse Type: Wired Gaming Mouse

Keyboard Features: Braided Cable, Durable Aluminum Body, Multimedia Keys

Mouse Features: 6 Buttons, Multi-Color LED Lights, High-Resolution Sensor (3200 DPI)

Color: White

Combo: Keyboard and Mouse

Pros Cons Comes with both keyboard and mouse Braided cable may be less flexible Durable aluminum body for longevity Limited customization options High-resolution sensor in mouse (3200 DPI) Mouse may not suit all grip types Multi-color LED lights for aesthetics Keyboard may not be mechanical

3. Redragon Kumara K552-RGB LED Backlit USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Without Numlock Keys, Black

B019O9BLVY-3

This Redragon mechanical gaming keyboard brings true clacking joy to your fingertips. The 87 key design features Cherry Blue equivalent mechanical switches built for longevity, delivering precise responsiveness and durability. The RGB LED backlighting illuminates each double-shot keycap with crystal clarity, while the n-key rollover ensures every keystroke registers flawlessly. The metal alloy and ABS construction provides a sturdy base for plate-mounted keys that can handle the most intense gaming marathons. Choose from multiple RGB lighting modes or create your own, then game all night on the gold-plated USB connector. But this keyboard isn't just for gaming - the mechanical key switches and accurate keystrokes also make it a superb typing companion for work. So whether you're questing through an RPG or crunching spreadsheets, the Redragon Kumara K552 will level up your typing and gaming experience with its vivid style, tactile feedback and precise performance.

Specifications of Redragon Kumara K552-RGB LED Backlit USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Without Numlock Keys, Black:

Type: Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Backlight: RGB LED

Layout: Tenkeyless (No Numlock Keys)

Color: Black

Key Features: High-Durability Mechanical Switches

Pros Cons Durable mechanical switches No numlock keys, not ideal for those needing a full layout RGB LED backlighting for gaming ambiance Wired connection limits placement flexibility Compact design saves space May be too compact for users with larger hands Sturdy build quality Lacks additional multimedia keys

4. MageGee Portable 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, MK-Box LED Backlit Compact 68 Keys Mini Wired Office Keyboard with Blue Switch for Windows Laptop PC Mac - Grey/Black

B092CHWH1D-4

This pint-sized mechanical keyboard packs a powerful punch. The compact 60% layout means you get the essential keys you need in a minimalist and space-saving design. Yet the mechanical blue switches ensure crisp, tactile feedback and loud click sounds that provide precise input and a satisfying typing feel for work or gaming. Whether you need a keyboard for your laptop or desktop or to save space on your work-from-home setup, this mini keyboard's performance belies its petite size. The classic blue LED backlight illuminates the keys in multiple modes that you can adjust with the function keys, while the foldable feet allow for customizable typing angles. And with full anti-ghosting support and compatibility with Windows, Mac and Linux devices, this compact keyboard is ready to go wherever your computing takes you.

Specifications of MageGee Portable 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, MK-Box LED Backlit Compact 68 Keys Mini Wired Office Keyboard with Blue Switch for Windows Laptop PC Mac - Grey/Black:

Type: Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Switches: Blue Mechanical

Key Features: LED Backlit, Compact 68 Keys, Portable

Compatibility: Windows, Laptop, PC, Mac

Color: Grey/Black

Pros Cons Blue mechanical switches for tactile feedback No wireless connectivity Compact and portable design Limited RGB customization LED backlit for low-light gaming Smaller size might not be comfortable for all users Suitable for multiple operating systems Lacks dedicated macro keys

5. MageGee Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo, K1 LED Rainbow Backlit Keyboard with 104 Key Computer PC Gaming Keyboard for PC/Laptop(White)

B07W6ZTMWP-5

This MageGee gaming keyboard and mouse combo brings high-energy style and performance to your desktop. The full-size keyboard features 104 keys, plus a number pad for precision input, and rainbow LED backlighting that illuminates your setup in vivid color. The ergonomic keyboard design and soft-touch keycaps provide comfort during long gaming sessions. The matching mouse features adjustable DPI up to 3200, gold-plated connectors for reliable signal transmission, and a precise optical sensor for swift and accurate cursor control. Together, this keyboard and mouse set gives you everything you need to dominate the competition - from twitch shooters to MMOs - with programmable macros, rapid response times, and durable ABS construction that withstands the intensity of gameplay for years to come. With the MageGee K1 combo at your side, you'll be leveling up your game and crushing opponents with panache and flair.

Specifications of MageGee Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo, K1 LED Rainbow Backlit Keyboard with 104 Key Computer PC Gaming Keyboard for PC/Laptop(White):

Keyboard Type: Wired Gaming Keyboard

Mouse Type: Wired Gaming Mouse

Keyboard Features: LED Rainbow Backlit, 104 Keys

Combo: Keyboard and Mouse

Color: White

Compatibility: PC, Laptop

Pros Cons Rainbow LED backlit for aesthetics Wired design may restrict movement 104 key full-size keyboard May not have mechanical switches Comes with a matching gaming mouse Mouse ergonomics might not fit all hand sizes Suitable for PC and laptop use Limited advanced gaming features

6. Portronics Hydra 10 Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard with Bluetooth 5.0 + 2.4 GHz, RGB Lights 16.8 Million Colors, Type C Charging, Compatible with PCs, Smartphones and Tablets(Red)

B0BS9QGDF3-6

Bring the battle station home with the Portronics Hydra 10 mechanical wireless gaming keyboard. This RGB mechanical keyboard connects via Bluetooth 5.0 or 2.4 GHz for lag-free gameplay, and the linear red keys deliver precise actuation for gaming maneuvers. Pair up to 4 devices and switch between them with a key command to dominate your opponents on PCs, laptops, smartphones and tablets. The 68-key layout includes a number pad for crunching in-game numbers, while anti-ghosting ensures every key press registers. With 16.8 million customizable RGB backlight colors and 20 lighting modes, you'll game in style. Type C charging provides up to 5 days of battery life from just one hour of charge, and the ergonomic mini design means this mechanical keyboard can travel with you to LAN parties and gaming cafes. Go forth and conquer - the Hydra 10 will give you the tactical edge you need to rise to the top.

Specifications of :

Type: Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 + 2.4 GHz

Backlight: RGB Lights (16.8 Million Colors)

Charging: Type C

Compatibility: PCs, Smartphones, Tablets

Color: Red

Pros Cons Wireless with Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz Battery life can be a concern RGB lights with 16.8 million color options More expensive than wired counterparts Type C charging for modern compatibility Heavier than traditional keyboards Compatible with multiple devices May have slight input lag compared to wired keyboards

7. Redragon K599 Diemos RGB LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Black)

B019O9LPI8-7

The Redragon K599 Diemos is the mechanical keyboard for gamers looking for ultimate performance in a discreet, compact package. Without the numpad, this tenkeyless keyboard frees up valuable desk space while still packing all the features serious gamers need. The fast action, linear-switch keys offer minimal resistance for precise, quick inputs during intense gameplay. The 18 RGB lighting modes let you set the perfect ambiance for late night gaming sessions, with crystal clear backlighting illuminating all 70 keys uniformly. But durability and performance don't mean sacrificing the non-slip feet and adjustable stand provide an ergonomic typing angle while the water resistant design keeps things running smoothly even after intense gameplay marathons. So whether you're a competitive eSports pro or just want to take your gaming to the next level, the Redragon K599 delivers ultimate performance in a small but mighty package.

Specifications of Redragon K599 Diemos RGB LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Black):

Type: Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Backlight: RGB LED

Color: Black

Key Features: Compact Design, Durable Switches

Pros Cons Durable mechanical switches Wired connection limits mobility RGB LED backlight for enhanced gaming experience May not have dedicated media keys Compact design suitable for limited spaces Could be too small for some users Sturdy build quality Lack of wireless connectivity

8. Redragon Shiva K512 RGB Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Multimedia Keys, 6 Extra On-Board Macro Keys, Dedicated Media Control, Detachable Wrist Rest- Black

B082KR95Z4-8

This Redragon Shiva keyboard brings eye-popping RGB illumination, 26-key rollover, and six programmable macro keys to unleash your gaming potential. The dynamic RGB backlighting allows you to choose from seven preset lighting modes or create your own custom effects, bathing the keys in a vivid glow that enhances your gaming immersion. The six onboard macro keys make it easy to program complex functions for one-touch access during gameplay. The anti-ghosting technology ensures that up to 26 keys can register simultaneously, giving you an edge over your opponents. Media keys make it simple to control your tunes and videos without leaving the action. An ergonomic wrist rest provides support and comfort during long gaming sessions. Down-to-earth features, a stylish design, and competitive performance come together in this Redragon Shiva keyboard to give you a fighting chance at victory.

Specifications of Redragon Shiva K512 RGB Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Multimedia Keys, 6 Extra On-Board Macro Keys, Dedicated Media Control, Detachable Wrist Rest- Black:

Type: Wired Membrane Gaming Keyboard

Backlight: RGB

Key Features: Multimedia Keys, 6 Extra On-Board Macro Keys, Detachable Wrist Rest

Color: Black

Pros Cons Multimedia keys for easy access Membrane keys may lack the tactile feedback of mechanical keys Extra on-board macro keys for customization Wired design limits placement flexibility Detachable wrist rest for comfort RGB backlighting may not be as customizable Dedicated media control Larger footprint than compact keyboards

B08R3YVRRB-9

The Evo Fox Warhammer gaming keyboard unleashes your inner warrior with floating keycaps, RGB breathing effects, and 19 anti-ghosting keys for unstoppable gameplay. The detachable palm rest and foldable kickstand allow you to customize the ergonomics for hours of comfort, while the backlit keys glow in sync with your attacks for maximum immersion. The 12 multimedia keys and dedicated windows lock switch give you instant access to essential functions so you can focus on crushing foes. Built with a sturdy metal top plate and braided USB cable for long-term durability, this keyboard promises over 10 million keystrokes of precision strikes and spell casting. Grab your sword, shield up, and jump into the fray - this keyboard was forged for gaming glory.

Specifications of Evo Fox Warhammer Gaming Keyboard with Breathing Effects LED Backlit, Floating Keycaps, 19 Anti Ghosting Keys and Windows Lock Key:

Type: Wired Gaming Keyboard

Backlight: LED with Breathing Effects

Key Features: Floating Keycaps, 19 Anti Ghosting Keys, Windows Lock Key

Color: Various

Pros Cons LED backlight with breathing effects Wired design may not suit all setups Floating keycaps for a modern look No mechanical switches 19 anti-ghosting keys for gaming accuracy May lack some advanced gaming features Windows lock key to prevent interruptions Basic design, not customizable

10. HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, 4 LED Indicators, Mechanical Switches, Double Injection Key Caps, and Windows Lock Key

B08498H13H-10

This keyboard brings the battle station vibes with vivid RGB lighting effects, mechanical keys and double injection keycaps for an epic gaming experience. The dynamic RGB mode lets you adjust the brightness and switch between 16. million colors and lighting modes to match your mood and gameplay, while the 50 million click lifespan mechanical keys deliver a satisfying tactile response with every press. The double injection keycaps feature a magnetic ring to eliminate interference while the Windows lock key helps keep your shortcuts intact during gaming sessions. Overall, this HP keyboard offers customizable lighting, durable mechanical switches and a stylish design to level up your gameplay and take your rig to the next level.

Specifications of HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, 4 LED Indicators, Mechanical Switches, Double Injection Key Caps, and Windows Lock Key:

Type: Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Backlight: RGB

Key Features: 4 LED Indicators, Mechanical Switches, Double Injection Key Caps, Windows Lock Key

Color: Various

Pros Cons Full-size layout with mechanical switches Bulky design may not suit small desks RGB backlighting for aesthetics Wired, which can limit placement options Double injection keycaps for durability RGB customization may be limited 4 LED indicators for easy status tracking Heavier than some other models

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Ant Esports MK1500 Mini Wireless Connectivity Compact 60% Size RGB Lighting Zebronics Transformer Combo Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo High-Resolution Mouse Sensor (3200 DPI) Durable Aluminum Body Redragon Kumara K552-RGB Mechanical Switches RGB LED Backlight Tenkeyless Design MageGee Portable MK-Box Blue Mechanical Switches LED Backlit Compact 68-Key Layout MageGee Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo, K1 Rainbow LED Backlit Keyboard Full-size 104 Key Keyboard Matching Gaming Mouse Included Portronics Hydra 10 Wireless (Bluetooth 5.0 + 2.4 GHz) RGB Lights with 16.8 Million Colors Type C Charging Redragon K599 Diemos RGB LED Backlit Mechanical Switches Compact Design Redragon Shiva K512 RGB Backlit Membrane Keyboard Multimedia Keys with On-Board Macro Keys Detachable Wrist Rest Evo Fox Warhammer LED Backlight with Breathing Effects Floating Keycaps 19 Anti-Ghosting Keys HP GK320 Mechanical Switches RGB Backlight Full Size with Double Injection Key Caps

Best value for money

Redragon Kumara K552-RGB LED Backlit USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard pulls you into the action with customizable RGB backlighting and clicky, responsive keystrokes. The double-shot injection molded keycaps allow the crystal clear backlight to shine through while remaining durable and easy to read, even in the heat of a multiplayer battle. The Cherry Blue-like mechanical switches offer a tactile click with every press, giving you rapid feedback and accuracy as you crush your opponents. Constructed from metal alloy and ABS plastic, the sturdy yet lightweight build ensures this keyboard can withstand long gaming sessions while keeping wrist fatigue at bay. Whether you're fragging foes or typing up reports at work, the accurate keystrokes decrease errors and speed up your workflow.

Best overall product

MageGee Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo, K1 LED Rainbow Backlit Keyboard brings comfort and efficiency to your desktop setup. The ergonomic key layout fits your hands naturally, reducing fatigue during long typing sessions. The non-slip rubber feet keep the keyboard stable on your desk and the floating keycaps feel soft under your fingers. The rainbow LED backlight can be turned off for a simple look, but illuminates the keys nicely so you can find the right button even in the dark. The detachable braided USB cable and gold-plated connectors ensure stable data transfer between the keyboard and your computer. The keyboard is made from durable ABS plastic built to last for years of regular typing and gaming use. Compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux devices, this keyboard will improve your productivity at work or boost your performance in fast-paced games.

How to find the Best Gaming Keyboard under ₹ 5000?

Finding the best gaming keyboard under ₹5000 requires a blend of research, understanding of your gaming needs, and awareness of the features that matter most in a keyboard. To start, identify your primary gaming style. Are you into fast-paced FPS games, strategy-based MMOs, or general use? Different games demand different keyboard functionalities. For instance, FPS gamers often prioritize rapid key response and durability, while MMO players might look for programmable macro keys.

Next, check out the type of switches you prefer. Keyboards come with various switch types, each offering a different feel and response level. Mechanical switches are popular among gamers for their tactile feedback and durability, but they can be pricier. Membrane keyboards, on the other hand, are quieter and usually more affordable. Within your budget, try to find a keyboard that offers the best balance between performance and the type of switch you prefer.

Another crucial aspect is the keyboard's build quality and design. A sturdy keyboard can withstand intense gaming sessions and last longer. Look for keyboards with robust frames, quality materials, and if possible, spill-resistant designs. Additionally, consider the size and layout of the keyboard. A compact design might save desk space but might lack dedicated media or macro keys. Decide what layout suits your gaming setup and ergonomic needs.

Don't overlook additional features that enhance the gaming experience. Features like customizable RGB lighting, anti-ghosting capabilities, and N-key rollover can significantly impact your gaming efficiency. Although these features might be limited in this price range, many brands offer decent versions of these functionalities. Read reviews and watch gameplay videos to understand how these features perform in real-world scenarios.

Finally, brand reputation and customer support should not be ignored. Opt for brands known for their quality gaming accessories and good customer service. Check for warranty periods and the brand's service base in your area. Remember, a good deal isn't just about the upfront cost but also about the long-term value and support you receive. By carefully considering these aspects, you can find the best gaming keyboard under ₹5000 that not only fits your budget but also enhances your gaming experience.