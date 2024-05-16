 Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch in India delayed; New date announced: Details | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch in India delayed; New date announced: Details

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch in India has been postponed to the end of May. Here's what to expect from price, specs, colours, and anticipated features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 16 2024, 18:04 IST





Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch in India delayed; New date announced: Details

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch in India delayed to May 27th. Check out expected specs and features. (Flipkart)

Samsung's highly anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, initially slated for May 17th, has been postponed. The new launch date for the smartphone in India is now set for May 27th. The reason behind this delay remains undisclosed. Here's what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G:

Price and Availability:

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is teased to be priced at 2x,999, falling under the 30000 bracket with potential bank offers. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail outlets across India. Colour options include Apricot Crush and Raisin Black, with the phone featuring a vegan leather finish and a distinctive saddle stitch pattern on the back.

Also read: Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t smartphones teased with high-refresh displays and powerful chipsets: Here's what's coming

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Specifications and Features:

The upcoming Galaxy F55 5G is expected to sport a vertical triple-camera setup on the rear, resembling recent models from Samsung's Galaxy A and M series. The Apricot Crush variant is highlighted with a gold finish on its frame, while the Raisin Black variant is anticipated to feature a black metallic frame to complement its back panel.

Also read: IQOO Z9x 5G launched in India at 12999: Check specs, features, price and more

Under the hood, the Galaxy F55 5G is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Its display is expected to be a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The camera setup may include a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, a 50MP front camera is likely housed within a punch-hole cutout.

Also read: Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t smartphones teased with high-refresh displays and powerful chipsets: Here's what's coming

With its sleek design and the claim of being the thinnest and lightest vegan leather phone of the year, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G aims to make a statement in the smartphone market.

First Published Date: 16 May, 18:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets