Qubo InstaView video door phone launched: Price, specs and all details
Qubo launches Qubo InstaView Video Door Phone, which combines Video Doorbell Pro with Qubo Home Tab to improve home security and convenience. Check its price, features, availability and more.
Qubo launched its latest product today - the Qubo InstaView Video Door Phone. This new device builds upon the success of their previous Video Doorbell, offering enhanced features and a modern design. The Qubo InstaView, which aims to transform home security, consists of the Qubo Video Doorbell Pro and a portable display unit known as the Qubo Home Tab.
The Qubo InstaView develops on the success of its predecessor, allowing customers to answer the door via video calls on their smartphones. Qubo takes video calls from the doorbell a step further with the InstaView, which allows them to be displayed not only on the user's phone but also on the Home Tab, a portable display unit that can be placed anywhere inside or outside the home. This flexibility differs it from standard video door phones that have fixed display units.
The Video Doorbell Pro, a part of InstaView, boasts improved technical specifications, including a 3MP 2K resolution camera for sharper video quality, a 2W echo-cancelling speaker, and enhanced connectivity options. With dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet PoE connectivity, it caters to a wide range of housing types, from villas to apartments. It seamlessly pairs with the Qubo Home Tab, which has the potential to become the central control hub for smart homes in the future.
Also read: Apple CEO Tim Cook teases ‘Pencil 3' along with new iPads ahead of May 7 special event
Qubo InstaView Video Door Phone Key Features:
Qubo Video Doorbell Pro
- Multiple Connectivity Options: Dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet PoE
- Enhanced Coverage: Ideal for larger spaces
- 2K Resolution Video: High-definition video quality
- Crystal-Clear Two-Way Audio: Enabled with a 2W speaker
- Mobile App Control: Remotely view live feed and control functionalities through the Qubo app
Also read: LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained
Qubo Home Tab
- Wireless Design: Offering placement flexibility
- 8” Touchscreen Display: Crystal-clear video quality
- In-built Storage: 8GB memory for storing media
- Multiple Display Units: Expandable system with up to two Home Tabs for added convenience
The Qubo InstaView is available on the brand's websitewww.quboworld.com and on Amazon.in. It will soon be available across major e-commerce platforms and stores pan-India, priced at Rs. 14990.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71713947231489