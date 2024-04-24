Qubo InstaView video door phone launched: Price, specs and all details

Qubo launched its latest product today - the Qubo InstaView Video Door Phone. This new device builds upon the success of their previous Video Doorbell, offering enhanced features and a modern design. The Qubo InstaView, which aims to transform home security, consists of the Qubo Video Doorbell Pro and a portable display unit known as the Qubo Home Tab.

The Qubo InstaView develops on the success of its predecessor, allowing customers to answer the door via video calls on their smartphones. Qubo takes video calls from the doorbell a step further with the InstaView, which allows them to be displayed not only on the user's phone but also on the Home Tab, a portable display unit that can be placed anywhere inside or outside the home. This flexibility differs it from standard video door phones that have fixed display units.

The Video Doorbell Pro, a part of InstaView, boasts improved technical specifications, including a 3MP 2K resolution camera for sharper video quality, a 2W echo-cancelling speaker, and enhanced connectivity options. With dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet PoE connectivity, it caters to a wide range of housing types, from villas to apartments. It seamlessly pairs with the Qubo Home Tab, which has the potential to become the central control hub for smart homes in the future.

Qubo InstaView Video Door Phone Key Features:

Qubo Video Doorbell Pro

Multiple Connectivity Options: Dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet PoE

Enhanced Coverage: Ideal for larger spaces

2K Resolution Video: High-definition video quality

Crystal-Clear Two-Way Audio: Enabled with a 2W speaker

Mobile App Control: Remotely view live feed and control functionalities through the Qubo app

Qubo Home Tab

Wireless Design: Offering placement flexibility

8” Touchscreen Display: Crystal-clear video quality

In-built Storage: 8GB memory for storing media

Multiple Display Units: Expandable system with up to two Home Tabs for added convenience

The Qubo InstaView is available on the brand's websitewww.quboworld.com and on Amazon.in. It will soon be available across major e-commerce platforms and stores pan-India, priced at Rs. 14990.