YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
YouTuber TGG hints at a possible GTA 6 screenshot release today, sparking speculation and debate among fans over upcoming Rockstar Games announcements.
There is growing anticipation for the possible release of GTA 6 screenshots today, May 15, 2024. TGG, also known as The Gaming Gorilla, is a YouTuber known for content on Grand Theft Auto Online and updates about the upcoming game, GTA 6.
In his latest post, TGG hinted that today might be the day for the release of GTA 6 screenshots. This topic has generated significant discussion among fans and community members. TGG's post included a palm tree emoji, which many interpreted as a reference to GTA 6.
You may be interested in
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Matte Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes
GTA Community Divided Over Expectations
Ben (@videotechuk_), another prominent member of the Rockstar Games fan community, responded with a cowboy hat face emoji, suggesting he expects news about a Red Dead Redemption 1 PC release instead. TGG replied, expressing a preference for GTA 6 news over an RDR1 announcement.
The community is currently speculating about two major possibilities: a GTA 6 screenshots reveal or an announcement regarding a Red Dead Redemption PC release. Speculation about GTA 6 screenshots has been fueled by data miners who claim Rockstar has been updating their website for a reveal. Meanwhile, news of a possible Red Dead Redemption PC release originated from Tez2, a source known for accurate insider information about Rockstar Games.
Also read: GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Mixed Reactions from Fans
Fans have mixed reactions to TGG's post, with some hoping for GTA 6 screenshots and others anticipating a Red Dead Redemption PC announcement. There are also those who doubt any announcement will occur today.
Ultimately, the decision rests with Rockstar Games, who are the only ones with definitive knowledge of today's potential announcements.
Also read: Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
In a separate announcement, voice actor Jim Cummings revealed he did voiceover work for GTA 5. Known for his extensive work in film, television, and video games, Cummings mentioned this on May 14. Although his role was primarily voicing NPCs and not a major character, his involvement was not widely known, surprising many fans.
As fans wait for official news from Rockstar Games, anticipation continues to build around these potential announcements.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71715838080722