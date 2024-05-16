 YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news | Gaming News
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber TGG hints at a possible GTA 6 screenshot release today, sparking speculation and debate among fans over upcoming Rockstar Games announcements.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 16 2024, 11:17 IST
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
YouTuber hints at potential release of GTA 6 screenshots today, sparking speculation and debate among fans. (Rockstar Games)

There is growing anticipation for the possible release of GTA 6 screenshots today, May 15, 2024. TGG, also known as The Gaming Gorilla, is a YouTuber known for content on Grand Theft Auto Online and updates about the upcoming game, GTA 6.

In his latest post, TGG hinted that today might be the day for the release of GTA 6 screenshots. This topic has generated significant discussion among fans and community members. TGG's post included a palm tree emoji, which many interpreted as a reference to GTA 6. 

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

GTA Community Divided Over Expectations

Ben (@videotechuk_), another prominent member of the Rockstar Games fan community, responded with a cowboy hat face emoji, suggesting he expects news about a Red Dead Redemption 1 PC release instead. TGG replied, expressing a preference for GTA 6 news over an RDR1 announcement.

The community is currently speculating about two major possibilities: a GTA 6 screenshots reveal or an announcement regarding a Red Dead Redemption PC release. Speculation about GTA 6 screenshots has been fueled by data miners who claim Rockstar has been updating their website for a reveal. Meanwhile, news of a possible Red Dead Redemption PC release originated from Tez2, a source known for accurate insider information about Rockstar Games.

Also read: GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

Mixed Reactions from Fans

Fans have mixed reactions to TGG's post, with some hoping for GTA 6 screenshots and others anticipating a Red Dead Redemption PC announcement. There are also those who doubt any announcement will occur today.

Ultimately, the decision rests with Rockstar Games, who are the only ones with definitive knowledge of today's potential announcements.

Also read: Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details

In a separate announcement, voice actor Jim Cummings revealed he did voiceover work for GTA 5. Known for his extensive work in film, television, and video games, Cummings mentioned this on May 14. Although his role was primarily voicing NPCs and not a major character, his involvement was not widely known, surprising many fans.

As fans wait for official news from Rockstar Games, anticipation continues to build around these potential announcements.

First Published Date: 16 May, 11:17 IST
