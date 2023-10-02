Icon
Home How To Navigating the battlegrounds like a pro! Top 3 vehicles to secure victory in BGMI

Navigating the battlegrounds like a pro! Top 3 vehicles to secure victory in BGMI

In the high-stakes world of BGMI, selecting the ideal vehicle is a game-changer. Discover the top rides for survival and speed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 07:28 IST
Icon
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)

In the thrilling world of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where sharp shooting and strategic looting reign supreme, survival hinges not only on your combat prowess but also on your ability to navigate the ever-shrinking battlefield. As the action unfolds and the safe zone dwindles, your choice of transportation becomes a pivotal factor in determining your fate. BGMI offers a diverse array of vehicles, each tailored to different needs, ensuring you can move swiftly and safely across the map. Here, we unveil the top-rated vehicles currently dominating the BGMI landscape:

1. UAZ

With a top speed of 115 km/h, the UAZ is a beloved choice among BGMI players. Its closed-top design provides reliable protection, boasting a formidable health pool of 1820 hit points. Notably resistant to fire and capable of maintaining stability on rough terrain, the UAZ is a constant and dependable companion in the battlegrounds.

2. Dacia

The sleek Dacia sedan reaches an impressive top speed of 139 km/h and can comfortably seat four occupants. Its robust health pool of 1800 hit points ensures a decent level of durability. However, maneuvering the Dacia on challenging off-road terrain can be a test of your driving skills, making it more suitable for well-paved roads in BGMI.

3. Mirado

For those exploring the arid landscapes of the Miramar map, the Mirado muscle sedan is a sight to behold. With a peppy top speed of 152 km/h and the ability to accommodate four passengers, the Mirado exudes strength with its hefty 2000 hit points. Be mindful, though, that its control on off-road paths may leave something to be desired.

In addition to these land-based options, consider boats as a viable means to reach your destination swiftly, especially if waterways offer a shorter route to the safe zone. Meanwhile, the Nusa map introduces an exhilarating alternative: ziplines, providing an adrenaline-pumping way to traverse the terrain. Keep in mind, however, that helicopters, while tempting, can be vulnerable to enemy fire and should be approached with caution.

When it comes to BGMI, mastering the art of vehicular navigation is just as crucial as honing your shooting skills. Choosing the right vehicle can mean the difference between emerging victorious or falling victim to the relentless battleground. So, as you gear up for your next BGMI adventure, keep these top vehicle choices in mind, and may the ride to victory be swift and secure.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 07:28 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon