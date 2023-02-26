    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To PM Kisan 13 instalment coming tomorrow; Know how to check beneficiary list, status online

    PM Kisan 13 instalment coming tomorrow; Know how to check beneficiary list, status online

    PM Kisan 13 instalment amount of about Rs. 16000 crore will likely be released tomorrow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here is how you can check the PM Kisan beneficiary list, status online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 26 2023, 11:28 IST
    PM Kisan 13th installment
    Here is how to check if you have received the amount under PM Kisan 13 instalment online. (Reuters)
    PM Kisan 13th installment
    Here is how to check if you have received the amount under PM Kisan 13 instalment online. (Reuters)

    PM Kisan 13 instalment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to give a Holi gift to farmers of the country by releasing the 13th instalment of PM Kisan on Monday, February 27, 2023 (tomorrow). According to the information provided by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will visit Karnataka on February 27 where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 3600 crore. PM will release 13th instalment amount of about Rs. 16000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in Belagavi, among others.

    "At around 11:45 AM, Prime Minister will undertake a walkthrough and inspect Shivamogga Airport, after which, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Shivamogga. Thereafter, at around 3:15 PM, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development initiatives at Belagavi and also release the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN," Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

    Notably, the 13th instalment under PM Kisan will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries. Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs. 6000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs. 2000 each. Will you be receiving the amount under the 13th instalment of PM Kisan scheme? It can be known that you can check if your name is in the PM Kisan beneficiary list online. Here is how.

    How to check PM Kisan beneficiary list online

    1. Go to the official website of PM Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in.

    2. Click on the Beneficiary List tab from Farmers Corner. Then provide the details asked for like state, district, sub district, block, and village.

    3. At last click on Get Report and the beneficiary list will be displayed.

    Also, once the 13th Instalment under PM Kisan Scheme is released, you will also be able to check the status of the same online via PM Kisan website or app. Here is how:

    How to check PM Kisan 13th instalment status via PM Kisan Mobile App

    Step 1:

    Download the PM Kisan Mobile Application from the official website of PM Kisan or click on the link- https://pmkisan.gov.in/.
    Step 2:

    You can also directly go to the Google Play store on your Android device and type PM Kisan App and can download it from there as well.
    Step 3:

    Then click on the Beneficiary Status and provide all the details asked for.

    How to check PM Kisan 13th Instalment status via PM Kisan website

    1. Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website at pmkisan.gov.in.

    2. Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' tab. You can find it on the home page. Provide the required details asked for.

    3. Then, click on 'Get Data' and the details will be displayed on the screen of your device.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Feb, 11:28 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you
    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new