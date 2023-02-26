PM Kisan 13 instalment coming tomorrow; Know how to check beneficiary list, status online

PM Kisan 13 instalment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to give a Holi gift to farmers of the country by releasing the 13th instalment of PM Kisan on Monday, February 27, 2023 (tomorrow). According to the information provided by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will visit Karnataka on February 27 where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 3600 crore. PM will release 13th instalment amount of about Rs. 16000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in Belagavi, among others.

"At around 11:45 AM, Prime Minister will undertake a walkthrough and inspect Shivamogga Airport, after which, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Shivamogga. Thereafter, at around 3:15 PM, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development initiatives at Belagavi and also release the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN," Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

Notably, the 13th instalment under PM Kisan will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries. Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs. 6000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs. 2000 each. Will you be receiving the amount under the 13th instalment of PM Kisan scheme? It can be known that you can check if your name is in the PM Kisan beneficiary list online. Here is how.

How to check PM Kisan beneficiary list online

1. Go to the official website of PM Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in.

2. Click on the Beneficiary List tab from Farmers Corner. Then provide the details asked for like state, district, sub district, block, and village.

3. At last click on Get Report and the beneficiary list will be displayed.

Also, once the 13th Instalment under PM Kisan Scheme is released, you will also be able to check the status of the same online via PM Kisan website or app. Here is how:

How to check PM Kisan 13th instalment status via PM Kisan Mobile App Step 1: Download the PM Kisan Mobile Application from the official website of PM Kisan or click on the link- https://pmkisan.gov.in/. Step 2: You can also directly go to the Google Play store on your Android device and type PM Kisan App and can download it from there as well. Step 3: Then click on the Beneficiary Status and provide all the details asked for.

How to check PM Kisan 13th Instalment status via PM Kisan website

1. Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website at pmkisan.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' tab. You can find it on the home page. Provide the required details asked for.

3. Then, click on 'Get Data' and the details will be displayed on the screen of your device.