Quordle 363 Answer for January 22: Take up the challenge today, it's different

Quordle 363 answer for January 22: Don’t make random guesses. Solve the puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

Quordle 363 answer for January 22: Today, you will find something different regarding your Quordle game. Well, the ownership has changed. It has been announced that Merriam-Webster has acquired Quordle, Freddie Meyer, creator of Quordle, announced this in the puzzle's tutorial section. Has anything else changed? Not at all. The difficulty level remains the same and you will need to ensure that you are at your sharpest to make sure you don't lose today. So, play it safe, try to come up with the solution yourself, but if you need help, check our Quordle hints and clues. And if they are not enough, check the solutions at the bottom.

Quordle 363 hints for January 22

You will find that three of the four words today are common. But the repeated letters in two words will enhance the difficulty level. Among these, one of the words is uncommon. So, once you solve that one, the rest should be easy to deal with. Remember to use the letter elimination strategy and you must overcome this challenging puzzle well in time with least number of attempts.

Quordle 363 clues for January 22

Today's words begin with the letters S, C, S and D.

The words end with L, L, E and D.

Word 1 clue - to gradually increase the shape

Word 2 clue - related to a barbaric act

Word 3 clue - a dangerous reptile

Word 4 clue - another word for a priest or magician.

That's all. We hope these clues helped you reach a little closer to your final answers. If not, scroll down and check the answer to today's Quordle below.

Quordle 363 answer for January 22

SPOILER ALERT! If you do not want the answer to today's Quordle right now, then do not read any further. This section will reveal the answers.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

SWELL CRUEL SNAKE DRUID

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily and did not face any confusion. Do check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.