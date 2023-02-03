Quordle 375 answer for February 3: Sweating bullets? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 375 answer for February 3: After the relaxing time of a few days, Quordle is waking up again. Today's difficulty level has been increased so you should come prepared when playing the game. The unusual problem you will face today is that the puzzle uses some uncommon and obscure words that you may not be familiar with and can make you sweat bullets. As a result, this might cause you to not be able to solve the word because you would not know what you were arranging it to. And that's why it is important that you use the Quordle hints and clues today. And as always, if you need extra help, simply jump to the bottom and check the solution.

Quordle 375 hints for February 3

Luckily, only one word today has a repeated letter and that will not be difficult for you to find out. As far as uncommon letters are concerned, there are three such letters, so you must keep an eye out for them. The letter arrangement is pretty average but the biggest worry are the uncommon words. But do not worry, the clues below will help you out in that.

Quordle 375 clues for February 3

1. Today's words begin with the letters O, H, S and S.

2. The words end with R, E, N and R.

3. Word 1 clue - to ask someone if they would like to have something or would like you to do something

4. Word 2 clue - a large group, multitude

5. Word 3 clue - a mug, usually earthenware, especially for beer

6. Word 4 clue - to cut through something with or as if with a sharp instrument

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Quordle 375 answer for February 3

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. OFFER

2. HORDE

3. STEIN

4. SHEAR

We hope the tricky words did not confuse you and you were able to solve the puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.