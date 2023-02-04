Quordle 376 answer for February 4: A vicious cycle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 376 answer for February 4: After a couple of days of easy puzzles, today's Quordle can confuse some players. But then again, when you have to find out four words simultaneously, confusion becomes a basic expectation. The aim of the game is to reveal the words within just nine attempts or your entire streak goes to zero. And if, while solving today's puzzle, you see your winning streak slipping away, then we recommend using these Quordle hints and clues to grab your win. And if you need some special assistance, you can scroll to the bottom for today's solutions.

Quordle 376 hints for February 4

As mentioned above, two of the four words today can be classified as easy. However, the other two are where the problem begins. Both words use uncommon letters and have a letter arrangement that will be confusing to figure out. On top of that, one of the words is relatively obscure which can be another barrier for the non-native speakers of the language. So, make sure to check the clues very carefully. For the starting word, we'd like to suggest a word with popular consonants.

Quordle 376 clues for February 4

1. Today's words begin with the letters E, B, S and B.

2. The words end with the letters E, E, G and D.

3. Word 1 clue - to destroy or remove something completely

4. Word 2 clue - carried or moved by a particular thing

5. Word 3 clue - a piece of cloth which supports someone's broken or injured arm and is tied round their neck

6. word 4 clue - to worry, or to think a lot about something that makes you worried or sad

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 376 answer for February 4

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. ERASE

2. BORNE

3. SLING

4. BROOD

We hope the final word was not too much of a trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.