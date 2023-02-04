    Trending News

    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Quordle 376 answer for February 4: A vicious cycle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 376 answer for February 4: A vicious cycle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 376 answer for February 4: Two words with tricky letters can make solving today’s puzzle difficult. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to get out of the slump.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 09:12 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 376 answer for February 4: If you are stuck or want to give up, don’t. Check these Quordle hints and clues to reach the solutions without a fuss. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 376 answer for February 4: After a couple of days of easy puzzles, today's Quordle can confuse some players. But then again, when you have to find out four words simultaneously, confusion becomes a basic expectation. The aim of the game is to reveal the words within just nine attempts or your entire streak goes to zero. And if, while solving today's puzzle, you see your winning streak slipping away, then we recommend using these Quordle hints and clues to grab your win. And if you need some special assistance, you can scroll to the bottom for today's solutions.

    Quordle 376 hints for February 4

    As mentioned above, two of the four words today can be classified as easy. However, the other two are where the problem begins. Both words use uncommon letters and have a letter arrangement that will be confusing to figure out. On top of that, one of the words is relatively obscure which can be another barrier for the non-native speakers of the language. So, make sure to check the clues very carefully. For the starting word, we'd like to suggest a word with popular consonants.

    Quordle 376 clues for February 4

    1. Today's words begin with the letters E, B, S and B.

    2. The words end with the letters E, E, G and D.

    3. Word 1 clue - to destroy or remove something completely

    4. Word 2 clue - carried or moved by a particular thing

    5. Word 3 clue - a piece of cloth which supports someone's broken or injured arm and is tied round their neck

    6. word 4 clue - to worry, or to think a lot about something that makes you worried or sad

    We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

    Quordle 376 answer for February 4

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. ERASE

    2. BORNE

    3. SLING

    4. BROOD

    We hope the final word was not too much of a trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 09:08 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum
    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more