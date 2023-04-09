Home How To Quordle 440 answer for April 9: Riddled with repeated letters! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 440 answer for April 9: Riddled with repeated letters! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 440 answer for April 9: Today, the puzzle is riddled with repeated letters. And if you want to navigate them smoothly, you will need these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2023, 06:15 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 440 answer for April 9: Do not make the puzzle more difficult than it needs to be. Take the assistance of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions now. (HT Tech)

Quordle 440 answer for April 9: If you were looking forward to a straightforward puzzle, then think again. The game has brought back one of its infamous tricks and it has increased the difficulty level of today's puzzle significantly. The double-letter challenge is back. Double letters mean words that have a repetition of one of the letters. These are tricky to solve because the player would not know whether they need to find more clues or repeat one of the letters to find the answer. And this confusion often takes away their attempts. So, if you want a comfortable weekend puzzle, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 440 hints for April 9

Three out of the four words today have a double letter. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. And to make things easier, two of the three words have a vowel as a repeating letter. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy starting word.

Quordle 440 clues for April 9

  • Today's words begin with the letters V, C, P and G.
  • The words end with the letters E, L, Y and S.
  • Word 1 clue - the edge or border of something
  • Word 2 clue - a large animal with a long neck, that lives in the desert and has one or two humps
  • Word 3 clue - a soft substance like clay that is used especially for holding the glass in window frames
  • Word 4 clue - a low, green plant with narrow leaves growing naturally over much of the earth's surface

These were your clues. Now go on and give the puzzle your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 440 answer for April 9

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

  1. VERGE
  2. CAMEL
  3. PUTTY
  4. GRASS

We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 06:15 IST
