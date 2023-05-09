Home How To Quordle 470 answer for May 9: Caught off guard? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 470 answer for May 9: Today’s puzzle needs you to work smart and not hard. Just check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to protect your streak.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2023, 08:00 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 470 answer for May 9: Fight the trickery of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

Quordle 470 answer for May 9: This puzzle has just one trick in its sleeve and it is the one with repeated letters. However, do not think they are easy to deal with just because only one trick is at play. Solving them is easier said than done. This happens because while playing the game, you go from clue to clue and then try to unjumble the letters into a word that can be the solution, but if you can't find more clues after 4th letter, players usually tend to eliminate more letters, which just wastes their attempts, instead of considering if the word can have a double letter. But don't worry. To make sure you don't fall into this trap, we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. And if you're still stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 470 hints for May 9

Three of the four words today are common, have no repeated letters and do not contain any uncommon letters. However, one word has both repeated letters and contains uncommon letters within it. So, once you solve that one, the rest should be very easy to deal with. Just use the letter elimination strategy and you should not have a tough time.

Quordle 470 clues for May  9

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, M, P, and C.

2. The words end with the letters E, H, T, and O. 

3. Word 1 clue - written or spoken language that is not poetry

4. Word 2 clue - to eat something, especially noisily

5. Word 3 clue - the central point on which something turns or balances

6. Word 4 clue - an apartment building in which each apartment is owned separately by the people living in it

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 470 answer for May 9

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PROSE

2. MUNCH

3. PIVOT

4. CONDO

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 09 May, 07:58 IST
