Quordle 470 answer for May 9: Caught off guard? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 470 answer for May 9: This puzzle has just one trick in its sleeve and it is the one with repeated letters. However, do not think they are easy to deal with just because only one trick is at play. Solving them is easier said than done. This happens because while playing the game, you go from clue to clue and then try to unjumble the letters into a word that can be the solution, but if you can't find more clues after 4th letter, players usually tend to eliminate more letters, which just wastes their attempts, instead of considering if the word can have a double letter. But don't worry. To make sure you don't fall into this trap, we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. And if you're still stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 470 hints for May 9

Three of the four words today are common, have no repeated letters and do not contain any uncommon letters. However, one word has both repeated letters and contains uncommon letters within it. So, once you solve that one, the rest should be very easy to deal with. Just use the letter elimination strategy and you should not have a tough time.

Quordle 470 clues for May 9

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, M, P, and C.

2. The words end with the letters E, H, T, and O.

3. Word 1 clue - written or spoken language that is not poetry

4. Word 2 clue - to eat something, especially noisily

5. Word 3 clue - the central point on which something turns or balances

6. Word 4 clue - an apartment building in which each apartment is owned separately by the people living in it

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 470 answer for May 9

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PROSE

2. MUNCH

3. PIVOT

4. CONDO

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.