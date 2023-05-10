Home How To Quordle 471 answer for May 10: Green box guaranteed! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 471 answer for May 10: Green box guaranteed! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 471 answer for May 10: A straightforward puzzle today. But if you feel stuck, you can always check these Quordle hints, clues, solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 08:06 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 471 answer for May 10: Don’t give up. If you’re confused, just take a look at these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 471 answer for May 10: Finally! After days of waiting, Quordle has finally given us an easy puzzle. Well, not exactly easy, but easier compared to the monstrosities we were presented with the last week. Compared to that, today's puzzle will feel like a breeze to you. But you still need to remember one thing. Solving four puzzles together in itself is tricky. So, if you truly want to experience a peaceful day, do not rush into the game. Instead, take a look at these Quordle hints and clues and know all the important insights of the words today. If that doesn't help, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solutions.

Quordle 471 hints for May 10

There is one word with a repeated letter but the rest of the words don't have it. Further, three out of the four words should be familiar to you. The one word that you might not have heard has a common letter arrangement, so you will get some scope to do trial and error. We would recommend you to start with a word that has common consonants in it.

Quordle 471 clues for May 10

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, V, G, and P.

2. The words end with the letters T, R, E, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - to produce writing or images on paper or other material with a machine

4. Word 2 clue - a member of the clergy whose sole or chief charge is a chapel dependent on the church of a parish

5. Word 3 clue - a remark or action that is a social mistake and not considered polite

6. Word 4 clue - to join three or more pieces of hair or string-like material by putting them over each other in a special pattern.

These are your clues. They should help you to figure out the words easily. Once you think you have enough information, go and solve the puzzle. And if you need more clues, just check the solutions below.

Quordle 471 answer for May 10

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PRINT

2. VICAR

3. GAFFE

4. PLAIT

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.

First Published Date: 10 May, 08:05 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets